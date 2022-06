On the day Tucson High won the 1949 state basketball championship, you could’ve made a case that Tucson was America’s No. 1 basketball city. On March 5, 1949, the Badgers won their 51st consecutive game. At the same time, the Arizona Wildcats were preparing to play Baylor in the NCAA Tournament, fueled by a 51-game winning streak at Bear Down Gym.

