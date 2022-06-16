A Taste of Soul Festival This Weekend in Greenville
An action-packed weekend of comedy, music, and family fun is kicking off Friday in Greenville, MS. Comedian Merc B. Williams joins us to talk about performing in his hometown and who you can expect to see this weekend!
Get your tickets here !
