Your Tesla Just Got More Expensive, Again - See the Price Hike Following 10% Staff Cut

Tesla is raising the prices of all its U.S. models — again.

This is Tesla's second price hike of the year. Last March, the company raised its prices on all models by as much as 10%. On Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the March price hike, blaming supply chain issues and the price of materials.

"Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics," he wrote .

The new hikes are not as large as the first time around — the biggest increase in March was a jump of $12,500 — but they are still significant. The price increases range from $2,000 for the Long Range Model Y up to $6,000 for the Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Related: Tesla Is Cutting 10% of Workforce, Elon Musk Says He Has a 'Super Bad Feeling' About the Economy

Musk has yet to address the recent spike.

In early June, Tesla announced it was cutting 10% of its salaried staff, starting with a no-tolerance policy that demands Tesla workers return to the office. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," Musk said .

Tesla's most affordable car is currently the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, clocking in at $46,990 — marking a more than $10,000 increase since its $35,000 starting price back in 2016 .

Related: Elon Musk's Illusion of Control Undermines Tesla's Future