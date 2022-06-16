Biden judicial nominee for Colorado clears U.S. Senate panel in bipartisan vote

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang appears for her confirmation hearing to a seat on the U.S. District Court for Colorado on May 25, 2022.

The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary advanced the nomination of Nina Y. Wang on Thursday morning by a 14-8 vote, setting her up for confirmation before the full Senate to an upcoming vacancy on Colorado's seven-member federal trial court.

President Joe Biden nominated Wang in January to succeed U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello, a 2008 appointee of George W. Bush. Arguello will be taking a form of semi-retirement known as senior status effective July 15.

Wang's résumé reflects substantial experience on the bench, as she has served as a magistrate judge for Colorado's federal district court since 2015. Magistrate judges are appointed by their Senate-confirmed counterparts and assist with a wide variety of criminal and civil matters, up to and including presiding over civil jury trials.

If confirmed, Wang would be the first magistrate judge in Colorado to become a district judge.

Her confirmation would also result in a highly-diverse membership among the Senate-confirmed district judges. Two judges will have been born outside the United States, two will have Asian heritage, four will be people of color and one will be openly LGBTQ.

"I think that the District of Colorado is one of the most diverse of the 94 federal districts in terms of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation," said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who follows federal judicial nominations. He added the professional backgrounds of the judges would also be relatively varied.

All Democratic members of the evenly-divided judiciary committee voted in favor of Wang's nomination, as well as Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Including Wang, the Biden administration has nominated four federal judges to seats in Colorado, including one member of the appeals court with jurisdiction over the state. Colorado's two senators have also recommended finalists for a fifth vacancy that will occur next year.