ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Biden judicial nominee for Colorado clears U.S. Senate panel in bipartisan vote

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRGDh_0gCqjayK00
U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Y. Wang appears for her confirmation hearing to a seat on the U.S. District Court for Colorado on May 25, 2022.

The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary advanced the nomination of Nina Y. Wang on Thursday morning by a 14-8 vote, setting her up for confirmation before the full Senate to an upcoming vacancy on Colorado's seven-member federal trial court.

President Joe Biden nominated Wang in January to succeed U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello, a 2008 appointee of George W. Bush. Arguello will be taking a form of semi-retirement known as senior status effective July 15.

Wang's résumé reflects substantial experience on the bench, as she has served as a magistrate judge for Colorado's federal district court since 2015. Magistrate judges are appointed by their Senate-confirmed counterparts and assist with a wide variety of criminal and civil matters, up to and including presiding over civil jury trials.

If confirmed, Wang would be the first magistrate judge in Colorado to become a district judge.

Her confirmation would also result in a highly-diverse membership among the Senate-confirmed district judges. Two judges will have been born outside the United States, two will have Asian heritage, four will be people of color and one will be openly LGBTQ.

"I think that the District of Colorado is one of the most diverse of the 94 federal districts in terms of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation," said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who follows federal judicial nominations. He added the professional backgrounds of the judges would also be relatively varied.

All Democratic members of the evenly-divided judiciary committee voted in favor of Wang's nomination, as well as Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Including Wang, the Biden administration has nominated four federal judges to seats in Colorado, including one member of the appeals court with jurisdiction over the state. Colorado's two senators have also recommended finalists for a fifth vacancy that will occur next year.

Comments / 2

Related
Jake Wells

Senator says seniors could receive less social security income

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source) Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Lindsey Graham
CBS LA

Social Security bill would give seniors an extra $2,400 a year

Seniors and other Social Security recipients in the U.S. are being hit hard by inflation, which has outpaced increases in their benefits this year. Now, some lawmakers have a plan to boost Social Security payments by $2,400 per recipient annually, while also shoring up the program financially. The Social Security Expansion Act was introduced June 9 by Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon, and Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont. The plan comes after the Social Security Administration earlier this month said Americans will stop receiving their full Social Security benefits in roughly 13 years without actions to shore up the program.Social Security...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Where Californians go, homelessness and violence follow

When the renovated Denver Union Station was unveiled in 2014, there were bands, food trucks, and plenty of activities for families with children. The $500 million project was designed to be the “crown jewel” of lower downtown. And for a number of years, it was. Unfortunately, Union Station...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […] The post Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#U S#U S Senate#The U S Senate Committee#District Court#Asian
The Center Square

Polis executive order seeks to expand apprenticeships in Colorado

(The Center Square) – Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday that seeks to expand apprenticeships in Colorado. The order requires the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Personnel and Administration to develop “strategies and guidance” to increase apprenticeship opportunities in the state by 20% by fiscal year 2023.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Billionaire donors, self-funders and meddling super PACs shape Colorado primaries

With little more than a week to go before ballots are counted in Colorado’s 2022 primary elections, newly filed federal disclosure reports show a tangled web of dark money groups and deep-pocketed donors spending heavily to influence key congressional races. Those groups include a brand new super PAC, Democratic Colorado, that has spent more than […] The post Billionaire donors, self-funders and meddling super PACs shape Colorado primaries appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy