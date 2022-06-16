ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan senator subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee over work rejecting election fraud claims

By Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

A Michigan Republican lawmaker at the heart of legislative efforts to debunk allegations of sweeping election fraud following the 2020 presidential contest said Thursday he received a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

State Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, said in an impassioned speech on the Senate floor that the request issued to him in December surprised him. He said he agreed to answer preliminary questions, but lambasted the high-profile congressional panel for attempting to get him to testify at a public hearing.

"I simply could not acquiesce to such a request. To do so would have violated my rights as a member of this body as well as my oath of office," McBroom said.

"I believe it is a flagrant commandeering of our Legislature and violative of federalism. Every member of this body should take offense to the notion that we should be expected to present our work to the federal government."

More: Michigan Republican-led investigation rejects Trump's claim that Nov. 3 election was stolen

More: Trump lashes out at Michigan Republican senators after report refutes fraud claims

McBroom's speech came as the Democrat-led Jan. 6 Committee was preparing to hold its third public hearing on Thursday afternoon in Washington. The committee heard testimony about the effort by President Donald Trump and lawyer John Eastman to convince Vice President Mike Pence that he could, as presiding officer of a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, reject slates of electors, including those from Michigan, as being disputed and throw the outcome in doubt.

Pence steadfastly rejected the notion as illegal and unconstitutional and remained at a secure location on the U.S. Capitol grounds throughout the attack, returning after the mob was repelled to certify the election for President Joe Biden in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. A federal judge has said he believes it is likely Trump, who has continued to press baseless claims of widespread fraud in the election, and Eastman committed a federal crime in their efforts to overturn the election.

At a hearing next Tuesday, the committee is expected to look at efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to overturn the election, including those from Michigan.

McBroom leads the Senate Oversight Committee, which dedicated substantial time in late 2020 and early 2021 to investigating allegations of election fraud. Ultimately, the committee issued a report rejecting the idea that there was widespread fraud in the Michigan election.

Multiple other Michiganders have been subpoenaed by the committee, including ex-Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox and multiple Republicans who posed as fake Electoral College delegates in an effort to inappropriately award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump.

The congressional committee ultimately acquiesced and rescinded its demand for McBroom to testify, he said. But the congressional committee adopted the report on Michigan election fraud issued by McBroom's oversight committee "without my foreknowledge or not by my request."

McBroom stressed his reticence to speak before Congress is not political, and he's glad to have the committee's endorsement of his committee's work. That work has prompted pushback from a wide array of Republicans, including Trump and some GOP members seeking statewide office this year.

"After months of meetings and innumerable hours of testimony and investigation, the committee adopted a report that cited numerous problems and made many recommendations for needed reforms to our system," McBroom said Thursday.

"The report was also able to conclude that many proffered theories of inaccurate or fraudulent election results that were false."

As McBroom noted, the report issued recommendations for changes to state election law. It also specifically called out people spreading allegations, including Matthew DePerno and Pat Colbeck.

"The committee recommends the attorney general consider investigating those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends," the report states.

"The Committee finds those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility."

Colbeck, a former Republican state senator, continues to spread misinformation about the election. DePerno led the legal efforts in Antrim County that also garnered national attention but have been repeatedly tossed by Michigan judges. He has since earned the endorsement of the Michigan Republican Party in his race to be the state's next attorney general and also still maintains the unfounded accusation that there was widespread fraud.

More: Ex-Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

More: Michigan fake GOP Electoral College delegates subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The work of fake electors in Michigan and several other political swing states is the subject of investigations by both the congressional committee and the U.S. Department of Justice. It's anticipated it'll be the focus of one of the congressional committee's public hearings later this month.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has already said she believes the fake electors committed crimes, but she referred her findings to federal officials with the hopes they are incorporated in a broader national investigation.

Free Press staff writer Todd Spangler contributed to this report.

Contact Dave Boucher: dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan senator subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee over work rejecting election fraud claims

Comments / 22

WAY- BAD!
4d ago

well first off if it really was insurrection which it was not it was staged by the feds and the government and the Democratic plus Republican party it would be the people doing their constitutional duty by overthrowing these people if they're not doing the will of the people then we don't need them simple as that read Constitution you'll learn something

Reply
8
Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
Cori Bush says Republicans who helped instigate Jan 6 should be expelled from Congress and potentially prosecuted

Democratic Representative Cori Bush of Missouri told The Independent that any Republican member of Congress who helped instigate the January 6 riot on the Capitol should be expelled and if need be, prosecuted. The progressive lawmaker was one of many Democratic members of Congress in the audience on Thursday for the House select committee investigating the riot’s first prime time hearing in the Cannon House Office Building. “I was here. I remember what it felt like, to know what it’s like”, Ms Bush told The Independent after the hearing wrapped up. “I need to see what’s going to...
Michigan GOP lawmakers want AG to investigate debunked claims in '2,000 mules'

A cohort of 17 Michigan House Republican lawmakers asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday to launch criminal investigations into Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, her staff and others in relation to inaccurate allegations of voter fraud raised in the discredited film "2,000 mules."  "As the top legal officer in the State of Michigan, you are tasked with the enforcement of our state’s laws. You have a statutory obligation to investigate reported violations of the law and we...
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Brown Recluse in Michigan: Where Have They Been Spotted?

The brown recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) is one of over 36,000 species of spiders around the globe. But, are there brown recluses in Michigan? North America is home to over 3,700 species of spiders, with around 500 of those spiders taking up residence in Michigan. Out of all those spiders, only a few contain venom that poses a risk to humans. These spiders are known as ‘medically significant’ and their bites should be avoided.
‘Get with the program, or we vote you out’

Wiping sweat from foreheads under a relentless June sun, the speakers at Mothering Justice’s 10th annual “Mama’s March” — mothers and lawmakers and reproductive health leaders and activists — took to the podium Wednesday outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. There, they turned towards the Capitol, a towering mountain of brick and sandstone, and issued […] The post ‘Get with the program, or we vote you out’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Patchwork of SCOTUS Justices Say Employers Can Force Certain Employee Lawsuits into Private Arbitration Despite California Preference for State Courts

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a California state law that forces certain employment disputes into state courts did not apply to a case involving a former employee and a cruise line. Some employers ask employees to sign mandatory arbitration agreements — clauses which keep labor disputes out...
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans that could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting, and cut state courts out of the equation.The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures.Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order...
