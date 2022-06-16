ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Democrat from Poinciana files to challenge Winter Haven's Sam Killebrew in Florida House

By The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDcS3_0gCqia0X00

A Democratic candidate has filed to challenge Florida Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven.

Bichara Ceneus filed paperwork with the Florida Division of Elections on Wednesday to run in Florida House District 48, according to the agency’s listing of candidates. Ceneus’ address is listed as Kissimmee, but he said he lives in Polk County in the Poinciana area.

U.S. House:Jay Collins leaves crowded U.S. House District 15 race, will run for Florida Senate instead

Florida House:Bill Olson leaves U.S. House race to challenge Rep. Josie Tomkow in the Florida House

Florida House:Democrat Veysel Dokur joins race for Florida House in District 50

Ceneus, 60, said he has a doctorate from Florida State University and is a teacher. The redrawn District 48 encompasses eastern Polk County south of Haines City.

Friday is the deadline for candidates to qualify in legislative races. Ceneus was listed as “active” on the Division of Elections site as of Thursday, while Killebrew was listed as “qualified.”

Killebrew has been in the Florida House since 2016. Ceneus’ late entry leaves Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade, as the only incumbent in a Polk County legislative race with no challengers.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

News 6 political expert weighs in on Florida’s midterm election

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the candidate qualifying period behind us, political races are about to start heating up in the Sunshine State. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races heading into Florida’s primary election, including the matchup to see which Democrat will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried proclaims Juneteenth in Florida

In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a proclamation Friday declaring this Sunday as Juneteenth in the State of Florida. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
Polk County, FL
Elections
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
Polk County, FL
Government
City
Poinciana, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Winter Haven, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Poinciana, FL
Government
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.12.22

Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs beach smoking bill

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in restaurants and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Killebrew
Person
Josie Tomkow
CBS Miami

Florida moves forward on denying transgender treatments

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration moved forward Friday with a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The state Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs most of the Medicaid program, published a proposed rule and set a July 8 hearing on the issue. National and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups have vowed to fight the proposal. The issue centers on treatment for gender dysphoria, which the federal government defines as clinically "significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Florida Senate#Election Local#Florida State University#Challengers#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#U S House#The Division Of Elections
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
nationworldnews.com

Lakeland Business Center’s Development Plan Sparks Neighborhood Protests

Croix Business Center in Lakeland is opposing plans to expand the center, saying it would dramatically change the use of the property. The business center, completed in 2000, is currently home to Premium Moving & Storage, Metro Dentalcare and Surf & Turf Direct. Owner Jackie Aldridge has applied for a...
LAKELAND, FL
miamistandard.news

Ron DeSantis Campaign Introduces ‘Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights’ Education Blueprint

Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level. The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental...
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis unveils Florida State Guard

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard during a press conference in Madeira Beach on June 15. The 400-member Guard is charged with responding to emergency situations including hurricanes and other natural disasters. “By reestablishing the Florida State Guard we have a great opportunity to expand...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy