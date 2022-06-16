Democrat from Poinciana files to challenge Winter Haven's Sam Killebrew in Florida House

A Democratic candidate has filed to challenge Florida Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven.

Bichara Ceneus filed paperwork with the Florida Division of Elections on Wednesday to run in Florida House District 48, according to the agency’s listing of candidates. Ceneus’ address is listed as Kissimmee, but he said he lives in Polk County in the Poinciana area.

U.S. House:Jay Collins leaves crowded U.S. House District 15 race, will run for Florida Senate instead

Florida House:Bill Olson leaves U.S. House race to challenge Rep. Josie Tomkow in the Florida House

Florida House:Democrat Veysel Dokur joins race for Florida House in District 50

Ceneus, 60, said he has a doctorate from Florida State University and is a teacher. The redrawn District 48 encompasses eastern Polk County south of Haines City.

Friday is the deadline for candidates to qualify in legislative races. Ceneus was listed as “active” on the Division of Elections site as of Thursday, while Killebrew was listed as “qualified.”

Killebrew has been in the Florida House since 2016. Ceneus’ late entry leaves Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade, as the only incumbent in a Polk County legislative race with no challengers.