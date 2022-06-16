ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ana Navarro Coins a New Nickname for Rep. Barry Loudermilk: 'Lying Butter'

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. With both Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin out, Ana Navarro made the most of her unexpected appearance on The View when she coined a new nickname for Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who gave a detailed tour of the Capitol complex the day...

Primetimer

Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns a 'Red Wave is Coming' After Midterm Primaries

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Alyssa Farah Griffin put on her prognosticator hat Wednesday morning as she warned The View's co-hosts that "a red wave is coming" ahead of the midterms. After Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry knocked off incumbent Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina in Tuesday's Republican primary, Griffin, a former Trump official herself, ruefully predicted that the Republican ticket will be dominated by "people who deny that the election was even won by Joe Biden."
MSNBC

After Capitol tour revelations, rep says there was more than one group

The entire controversy surrounding pre-Jan. 6 tours of the Capitol complex began the week after the attack. It was on Jan. 13, 2021, when Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show and said how shocked she was to see groups inside a House office building, especially given that the facilities were closed to tours at the time.
Slate

Ginni Thomas

Just how deeply involved was Ginni Thomas in plotting to overthrow the results of the 2020 election? The Jan. 6 committee may be poking around to try and find out. After Trump’s loss, Thomas—wife of Justice Clarence Thomas—texted extensively with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the outcome and pushed Arizona lawmakers to do the same with their state’s vote. This week, the Washington Post reported that the panel is examining emails between Thomas and the lawyer John Eastman, who was Trump’s apparent point man on all things coup-related (and who will now forever be associated with the words “I believe I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works”). After the Post story broke, Eastman posted his email correspondence with Thomas on his Substack in a post titled: “OMG, Mrs. Thomas asked me to give an update about election litigation to her group. Stop the Presses!” It mostly just seemed to confirm that, yes, the two were in contact. The committee is now planning to interview Thomas, who says she is looking forward to clearing up any “misconceptions.” Here’s the key context for all this: At one point, Eastman told another Trump ally in an email that there was “a heated fight underway” at the Supreme Court over the election. It’s not clear where he got that idea. Was he fed this information by his friend Ginni? And what would that tell us, exactly, about Clarence Thomas’ activities at the court? Inquiring minds would like to know what the queen of Boomer texters, and her wildly powerful husband, were up to.
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert Goes After Fox News in Live Monologue After Jan. 6 Hearings

Stephen Colbert went live on Thursday after the January 6 Committee hearing, taking aim at Republicans and Fox News in his opening monologue. "Republicans tried to claim that tonight was going to be a nothing burger," Colbert said. "They were wrong. It was a juicy double cheeseburger, stuffed with a burger, between two buns made of burger, smothered in a zesty burger sauce."
Primetimer

John Oliver Slams 'Racist' Arizona Senate Candidate Blake Masters

John Oliver tackled the Arizona midterm elections on Sunday night, going after Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters. "If you think his name alone makes him sound like a third-tier Bond villain, wait until you hear about his everything else, because Masters is a Peter Thiel-backed self-described 'conservative nationalist,' and since Trump's endorsement things have started to surface about him," said Oliver.
Lootpress

Howell will not run

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nothing succeeds like success. The old axiom might have some twisted application to state Republicans. LOOTPRESS reported over the weekend about efforts by state executive committee members to oust Chair Mark Harris for “inappropriate behaviour.”. This comes with the GOP claiming supermajorities in both...
Primetimer

Primetimer

