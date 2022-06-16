ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds the average person feels relaxed for only 40 minutes per day

By Miles In The Morning Jeff Miles Rebekah Black And Alex Luckey 98 7 Kluv
 4 days ago

If you feel that Americans are on edge more than ever these days, the feeling is mutual, and there might be a very specific reason why.

A new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sensodyne has found that on average, Americans only relax about 40 minutes per DAY.

The poll asked 2,000 Americans about their self-care habits and shows that while the average respondent only feels relaxed for less than an hour, 47 percent feel even less relaxed than that.

There has been a greater focus on self-care the last couple of years, however.

Per StudyFinds , since the beginning of the pandemic, 72% of people have reportedly taken a greater interest in their self-care routines, with respondents are devoting over 200 hours a year to self-care.

While the average respondent spends about 38 minutes on themselves every day, 15% spend more than an hour on self-care!

The survey revealed that respondents’ top self-care routines include treating themselves to workouts (36%), listening to music (35%), and going for walks (33%).

