Study finds the average person feels relaxed for only 40 minutes per day
If you feel that Americans are on edge more than ever these days, the feeling is mutual, and there might be a very specific reason why.
A new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sensodyne has found that on average, Americans only relax about 40 minutes per DAY.
The poll asked 2,000 Americans about their self-care habits and shows that while the average respondent only feels relaxed for less than an hour, 47 percent feel even less relaxed than that.
There has been a greater focus on self-care the last couple of years, however.
Per StudyFinds , since the beginning of the pandemic, 72% of people have reportedly taken a greater interest in their self-care routines, with respondents are devoting over 200 hours a year to self-care.
While the average respondent spends about 38 minutes on themselves every day, 15% spend more than an hour on self-care!
The survey revealed that respondents’ top self-care routines include treating themselves to workouts (36%), listening to music (35%), and going for walks (33%).
