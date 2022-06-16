ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEAMS And Paperboy Paris To Drop New Balance 920 and 1500 Later This Year

By Michael Le
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether atop Needles tracksuits or Reebok classics, BEAMS and Paperboy Paris will waste no opportunity to collaborate. And later this year, the two will be coming together yet again, going in on not one but...

Nike’s Multi-Swoosh Cluster Appears On This Stealthy Air Max 90

As Nike continues to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the revolutionary Air Max series, the brand continues to deliver compelling options donning the visible Air cushioning. Although the Air Max 90 isn’t at the core of the brand’s celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s classic 32-year-old design has played a pivotal role in the anniversary’s first sixth months, as well as over the course of the technology’s history. The latest pair offers a predominantly black ensemble, with Air Max bubbles also opting for a stealthy look. A non-standard cluster of swooshes at the lateral profile introduce some stark yellow and silver contrast, with the latter of the two hues also appearing on the medial side. Waffle-patterned tread underfoot round out the pitch-dark offering with heritage-inspired black.
Triple Black Dawns On The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Nike deserves credit for their thoughtful approach to the “Terrascape” line of footwear. Taking iconic models like the Air Max Plus, Air Max 90, and Air Max 97, Nike has transformed those classics into outdoor-ready footwear, adding the trending tech-wear element to the shoes. But the real prize...
Fourteen Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From June 11th to June 17th

Despite over a dozen compelling sneaker-related headlines, the last seven days were largely dominated by the most concrete details yet regarding YEEZY DAY 2022. In addition to rumors regarding which and how many SKUs will release on August 1st and August 2nd, the last week in sneakers included new looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike SB collaborations and the next batch of New Balance 550 awesomeness from Aimé Leon Dore. Release date delays and product launches continue to be an issue – at least stateside (we’re looking at you, Pegasus 39 and Jordan Luka 1) – but the industry is in a better place than it was this time last year in terms of logistical processes, diversity and collaborations.
This Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Next Nature Echoes Past Mocha Colorways

The Blazer Mid ’77 is often simple, replacing the color of its Swoosh with a wide assortment of Nike-sanctioned pantones. And here, a dark brown takes the helm, likening this Next Nature pair to many a past “Mocha” colorway. As is typical of the silhouette, the accent...
“Laser Blue” Energizes This Jordan Zoom Separate

Despite falling short of the 2022 NBA Finals, Luka Dončić inspired one of the more exciting basketball shoes from NIKE, Inc. over the last year: the Jordan Zoom Separate. While yet to see an official stateside debut, the low-top proposition has been making splashes across Europe and Asia, with models from the latter donning a rubber compound geared towards durability outdoors. For its latest ensemble, the Zoom Air-equipped sneaker has indulged in “Laser Blue” flair accompanied by hits of “Citron” and “Kumquat” for a summer-appropriate look. Foam cushioning at the midsoles deviate from the mixed-materials upper in a clean “White,” while the accompanying tread underfoot opt for a minty finish that further expands Jordan Brand’s use of color.
Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
Orange Patent Leather Lands On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low may not technically be 40 years old, but it’s helping celebrate Bruce Kilgore’s original design with handfuls of new styles. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in yet another smooth and patent leather ensemble, which arguably harkens back to the 2000s. The Air Force 1 is currently a heavily customized model, but at one point, it was kept relatively straightforward by the Swoosh. The rise in popularity of the BAPE STA most certainly influenced the experimental takes that began appearing on Kilgore’s creation throughout the aughts, with the patent leather back-half option capturing the era perfectly. Glossy orange-colored leather delivers a refreshing touch to nostalgia, allowing for the remainder of the shoe to don a tried-and-proven white and black mix.
Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
Nike SB Reattaches The Infamous eBaY Dunks In Honor Of Sandy Bodecker

The grail of all grails, the infamous eBay Dunks from 2003 have resurfaced in 2022 in reattached fashion. Purported to be a tribute to the late Sandy Bodecker, the man who pioneered the inception of Nike SB, the eBaY Dunks have re-appeared completely reattached with its soles bonded together by translucent material. The new heel logo reveals a simple “SB” above a swoosh.
Luka Dončić Gets His Own Air Jordan 36 Low On July 1st

Despite falling a bit short of the NBA Finals, Luka Dončić put the league on further notice that the next five years will be his (no Pat Bev). An MVP campaign seems to be inevitable for the Slovenian superstar, and the next decade plus will be dedicated to building the right team around him to bring another ‘chip to Dallas.
First Look At The Nike Zoom Freak 4

Is a Greek Freak revenge season upon us? After getting trounced by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were denied a chance to go back-to-back as champions. This can be attributed to Boston peaking at the right moment and the injury to Khris Middleton, but the two-time MVP is only looking forward from here on out.
Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” Set For January 14th, 2023 Release

Despite more than five months remaining in the year, handfuls of Air Jordan releases have already been rumored for a 2023 drop. The latest?: The Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her.”. Although the inspiration behind the pair hasn’t been revealed by the Jumpman family, it’s possible the sneaker draws...
Nike’s Eco-Friendly Air Max 90 Terrascape Appears In A Clean “Off White/Red” Duo

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape is a newer proposition within the Swoosh’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly garnered attention from casual and savvy fans alike. Recently, the 32-year-old performance-running design’s modern update appeared in a mix of off-white tones complimented by vibrant red detailing. The partly-recycled, trail-inspired upper and sole unit deviate from the classic Air Max‘s original design, though signature components are still intact. Profile swooshes, branding on the non-standard pull tab at the tongue and visible Air units underfoot all indulge in ruby-colored flair, helping create a one-two punch of boldness perfect for any environment. Cushioning solutions are modified to include Nike Crater foam and Nike Grind traction, two propositions rooted in the company’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
Purple Velvet Covers This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid

As the sneaker world fixates its attention on the Air Jordan 1 Reimagined “Chicago” scheduled to launch on October 29th, NIKE, Inc. continues to unveil other, most accessible options of Peter Moore’s iconic design. Recently, the Air Jordan 1 Mid appeared in a purple velvet makeover ostensibly...
Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Cools Off With “Igloo”

It’s quickly getting hotter and hotter — and to beat the heat, Jordan Brand is fighting fire with fire, dressing up the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low in a simple “Igloo” colorway. Made up primarily of two tones, this take on the low-top silhouette sticks to...
Supreme’s Nike Shox Ride 2 Bounces In Four Colorways On June 23rd

Among the most charming gimmicks in Nike’s arsenal of innovations is Shox, a quirky cushion that was heavily promoted at the turn of the century. Marked by four distinct pillars at the heel, Nike Shox was pitched as a stability-focused platform that provided balance and support in response to heel strikes during physical activity — much like the shocks in a car do.
The Nike Air Presto “University Blue” Is Available Now

Reviving one of the most obscure partnerships in brand history, Nike reconnected with Japanese anime legend Hello Kitty for a Nike Air Presto and a matching capsule of footwear. While more colorways of the Hello Kitty Prestos are in the works, Nike is still delivering the “t-shirt for your feet” in everyday-wearable colorways.
Nike Dunk Low GS “Pink Prism” Releases On June 22nd

Due to the popularity of the two-toned college-style color-blocking, very seldom does the Dunk appear in one monochromatic color. Nike’s breaking that notion with an upcoming kids release that should be hotly anticipated by the growing female Dunk assemblage. Aside from the monochromatic Pink Prism arrangement thhat covered nearly...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Orange”

There was a time when all-red-everything dominated sneakers. For this latest Air Force 1 release, the Swoosh is skewing its focus just a bit towards orange on the color wheel. Just a few short years ago, Nike released a Gore-Tex laden Air Force 1 with a similar all-orange look, but this latest 2022 issue relies on the traditional build opposed to one specifically made for inclement weather. Tumbled leather from toe to heel makes up the entire build, dipped completely in that slightly off-orange look. It’s a bit puzzling that Nike didn’t opt for the complete monochromatic look with the tongue as the white contrasts too easily against the vivid hue.
