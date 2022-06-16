South Windsor police cruiser hits utility pole

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a cruiser hit a utility pole on Ellington Road early this morning, causing a partial road closure and minor power disruption to nearby residents.

Police say they closed Ellington Road at Chapel Road, just south of Pleasant Valley School, during investigation of the accident.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said this morning that the officer involved in the accident was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

Eversource responded to the scene to address any electricity problems.