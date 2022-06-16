Firefighting candidate dies after fitness test, NC officials say. ‘Absolutely tragic’

A 36-year-old man hoped to join a North Carolina fire department before his life was cut short, officials said.

Andrew Vaughn was taking a fitness test when he reportedly suffered a “medical episode.” He died on Wednesday, June 15, according to the city of Greensboro.

“This is an absolutely tragic day for the fire service, Andrew’s family and his wife Stephanie,” Greensboro fire chief Jim Robinson wrote in a news release. “The Greensboro Fire Department is devastated by Andrew’s untimely death.”

Robinson’s department told WFMY the “pre-employment physical assessment” included running, push-ups and other activities. The city of Greensboro on its website says firefighting candidates must take a test that involves rescuing a mannequin and carrying a load up five floors of stairs.

Vaughn wasn’t yet in the academy but was set to be part of the fire department’s recruiting class starting Sept. 1, officials said.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved him,” Robinson said in the release. “Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

