CASSVILLE, Wis. — Working at Okey’s Market in Cassville has been a part of Elijah Okey’s life for as long as he can remember. “One of my first jobs (as a kid) was filling pop machines at 5 years old,” he said. “It was always cool coming down and working with my parents. I had to do a DARE essay when I was in fifth grade, and I wrote that I was going to stay off drugs so I could run the grocery store with my dad.”

CASSVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO