Winston-Salem, NC — Winston- Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. WSPD arrived eastbound of I40 near Clemmonsville Rd., after receiving calls that someone discharged a gun into an occupied car. When officers found the car it had been involved in an accident , the car had multiple bullet holes. The driver of the car was injured from the crash but suffered no gunshot wounds, he was transported to the hospital and is being treated for his life threating injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO