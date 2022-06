Click here to read the full article. In his monologue on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert addressed recent news that a field production team for his late-night program was detained at the Capitol while filming a comedy segment involving the foulmouthed puppet Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. “How was your weekend?” Colbert joked at the top of his opening monologue. “I certainly had an interesting one, because some of my staff had a memorable one.” “Triumph offered to go down to D.C. to interview some Congress people to highlight some January 6 hearings,” Colbert continued. “I said, ‘Sure,...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 24 MINUTES AGO