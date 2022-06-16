ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured after hitting deer with motorcycle in Jackson County

By Mitchell Kukulka
 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Alcohol may have factored into a motorcyclist’s crash with a deer early Thursday morning in Jackson County, police said. At about 1:50 a.m. June 16, Jackson...

