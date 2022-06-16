Lincoln's David Hogan featured in top spot on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10

Wednesday morning started like any other summer day for Lincoln High senior wide receiver David Hogan. He was up by 6 a.m., preparing for a day of summer football workouts, and was about to head out the door when his mom stopped him.

"She said Dave, Dave, Dave, you're on SportsCenter."

The first daily broadcast of ESPN SportsCenter starts at 7 a.m. and Lincoln's summer workouts start at 7:30. So it was perfect timing for Hogan to see his one-handed grab in a 7v7 game make the SC Top 10 list.

Not only that, the play was ranked No. 1.

"It's all been so surreal," Hogan said.

"I'm glad that it's happening and I'm glad that it's happening right now. I'm going to keep my confidence to the ball."

David Hogan made the play in a 7-on-7 scrimmage in Thomasville

On Tuesday afternoon, Lincoln made the trip to Thomasville for 7v7 play, which is typical when it comes to summer football practices and conditioning. Senior quarterback Ayden Fryar threw the ball from midfield, looking to hit Hogan in the end zone.

The ball was tipped by a defender and almost intercepted as it headed toward Hogan. However, the opposing player didn't get enough of his hand on it to knock the pass away.

Reaching out of desperation. Hogan made a falling one-handed grab for the score and ignited his team.

"My quarterback Aydan Fryar delivered the ball, but the linebacker had some lift on it and put his hand on it," Hogan said. "I saw it slowly floating and I didn't think I was going to reach it, but I reached my arms and sacrificed my body. I got some bruises, but that's what the game comes with."

The support for Hogan's catch has been tremendous from his teammates and coaches. Hogan said his teammates have been calling him "Mr. ESPN" and just telling him how proud they are of him. Right after the play, his teammates wasted no time celebrating the grab.

MORE BIG BEND FOOTBALL

The grab was not just a big-time moment for Hogan, but the Lincoln offense as well. In putting a new quarterback in place and working with a new wide receiver group, that graduated its top receiver from last season, something like this gives the unit some confidence heading forward.

"Lincoln High School is known for being a defensive school, and I'm all for it, but I know if we want to even out everything, we have to build up our offense fast," Hogan said. "We have to do it fast and now, and not later on in the season. We have a great quarterback and backup, and on the receiver's side were a little inexperienced too."

"I know for my and Juvon [Pettway] we've really had to step up to help from all the other positions, and they're catching on really fast. We're all learning together."

There are about two months left until Lincoln's Kick-Off Classic at Niceville, and the ESPN attention was a big boost for Hogan in getting ready for the season. Last fall he missed nine weeks due to injury and this kind of attention has only motivated him to work harder.

"It's just the same old grind, but at this point, I'm not going to stay at the same pace," Hogan said. "I'm going kick it up a notch. Lift more weights and speed up. At this point, everyone is watching, so I can't stay at the same level."

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Lincoln's David Hogan featured in top spot on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10