Letter signed by radical abortion group Jane's Revenge declares 'open season' on pro-life pregnancy centers

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pro-abortion radical group dubbed "Jane’s Revenge" that’s claimed responsibility for various arson attacks and vandalism since the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade published a new letter Tuesday declaring "open season" on pro-life pregnancy crisis centers. The letter spoke of a...

Comments / 58

truth to power
3d ago

you really need to get a life barb. dont you have any regard for the value of life in the womb? ultimately disregard for life in the womb is one of the reasons we have massacres.

Reply(7)
12
Brad Kort
3d ago

Will the feds care? Like the race riots, church burnings and Antifa, this will be ignored.

Reply(4)
12
Fred's here
2d ago

they should really find another way for them to act out their grief and guilt for having an abortion

Reply(3)
6
