Van rolls over near Conifer Park in Glenville Thursday; Nurses hear crash, respond and help driver

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The nurses on the vehicle as firefighters work to free the driver Thursday morning

GLENVILLE – A van rolled over on Glenridge Road Thursday morning, prompting two nurses from nearby Conifer Park to respond and help as firefighters got the driver out, authorities said.

The van landed on its side and, as firefighters worked to extricate the driver with hydraulic rescue tools, the two nurses were on top of the vehicle, at the driver’s side window, to help stabilize the driver as firefighters worked, police said.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Albany Medical Center for head, neck and arm injuries, police said. He may have suffered a medical emergency ahead of the crash, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik said. The driver of a second vehicle involved also suffered an arm injury.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. on Glenridge Road, near Conifer Park, Janik said.

The driver of the van, identified as Robert Jansson, 80, of Niskayuna, was eastbound on Glenridge Road – he struck a mailbox in front of 50 Glenridge Road, then rear-ended a car headed in the same direction and continued off the south side of the road before flipping over and striking a tree, Janik said.

The rear-ended car, driven by Ursula Kisselburgh, 67, of Glenville, went off the north side of the road and sustained extensive rear-end damage, Janik said.

Jansson became trapped in his vehicle as a result of the crash, Janik said.

The nurses, Janik said, heard the crash and ran over to help. They then stabilized the victim until paramedics arrived.

The crash remained under investigation later Thursday. It was caught by witness dash cams and Ring doorbell cameras, Janik said.

The stretch of Glenridge remained closed for about two hours after the crash.

Firefighters from East Glenville, Alplaus, and the Stratton Air National Guard base responded. Both injured individuals were transported by Mohawk Ambulance.

Categories: News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville