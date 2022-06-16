ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

National Safety Survey acknowledges AdventHealth's safety ratings across the Central Florida Division

By Guest
palmcoastobserver.com
 4 days ago

The six AdventHealth hospitals in Volusia, Flagler and Lake counties earned a unique distinction recently in a national safety survey by the Leapfrog Group, when all received an "A" safety rating. The hospitals make up the North Region of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division. "The recognition by...

www.palmcoastobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County hosts weeklong Florida Emergency Preparedness Association Academy

Twenty-five emergency management professionals from 13 counties, the Salvation Army, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management made Flagler County their temporary home as they immersed themselves in the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association Intermediate Academy – hosted by the county. "Typically, the academy is held at the Florida National...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
City
Daytona Beach, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Palm Coast, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Flagler County, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
flaglerlive.com

Covid Outbreaks Hit 4 Flagler Nursing Homes as Infections Rise and DeSantis Derides 'Jabs' for Children

As covid infections from the Omicron-21 variant continue to rise in Flagler County, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration were issuing conflicting statements about ordering vaccines for children under 5. DeSantis and his administration aggressively derided the option on Thursday, then backtracked somewhat on Friday. Last week the Flagler County...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
WESH

212 people rescued from ocean, Volusia County Beach Safety says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, 212 people were rescued from the ocean. Volusia County Beach Safety says they flew the red flag Saturday. They're preparing for an increased amount of visitors on Father's Day. Beach safety experts say they're anticipating rip currents Sunday and through the upcoming week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Sea Turtles in Volusia and Flagler Counties

Sea turtle nesting season in Flagler and Volusia Counties spans from May 1 to October 31. As we start to see more nests marked off on the beach, your best bet will be that they belong to a loggerhead sea turtle. Florida is the epicenter of loggerhead nesting grounds and loggerheads are the most common species in our state. Last year Flagler County beaches saw 508 loggerhead nests, followed by 124 green turtles and 1 leatherback nest. Volusia county, with a longer coastline, hosted 2,302 loggerhead nests, 1,781 green turtle nests, and 12 leatherback nests. You can find more information about these three species of sea turtles in the table at the end of this blog post.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Stay weather aware: Near-record heat, then big storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are cranking up the thermostat even further Saturday. Highs top out in the upper 90s later in the day. With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 100-110 degrees. If we hit 99 at the Orlando International Airport, it will be the hottest day since 2015.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: "She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person." The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: "...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion."
KISSIMMEE, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

New beachfront park to open in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A brand-new beachfront park in Daytona Beach will be open to the public on Friday, June 24. Event organizers said a ribbon-cutting ceremony would take place at 11 a.m to celebrate the official opening of Edwin W. Peck Sr Park located on Atlantic Avenue. Peck, who...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
fox35orlando.com

AAA: Florida gas prices are dropping. Here's why

Drivers in Florida may soon see some relief at the pump as American Automobile Association says gas prices across the state have fallen. Officials say prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops. Right now, the national average price for regular unleaded gas is back...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Triumphant trio: No contest for Northeast Florida incumbents

No opponents qualified against Jennifer Bradley, Wyman Duggan or Cyndi Stevenson. The campaign season's tight schedule cleared up Friday for a trio of Northeast Florida lawmakers who were re-elected without opposition. Sen. Jennifer Bradley drew no challenger for her district that includes Clay County and other areas throughout Northeast...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

