Post offices will be closed Monday for USPS’ first-ever observance of Juneteenth

By Jaymes Langrehr
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time ever, the U.S. Postal Service will be observing Juneteenth.

Since the new federal holiday falls on a Sunday this year, post offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of the holiday. All regular services will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States every year on June 19, became a federal holiday last year. This is the first time the USPS will be recognizing the holiday, since the law creating the federal holiday was passed just days before last year’s Juneteenth.

“USPS recognizes that diversity, equity, and inclusion are important business imperatives that makes the organization stronger. An important part of creating an inclusive workplace is increasing awareness of — and appreciation for — the different cultures and backgrounds of postal employees, which is embodied by the observation of Juneteenth,” USPS said in a statement Thursday.

Post offices will be open for their regularly-scheduled hours on Saturday, June 18. Those who need to buy stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages during the holiday can use self-serve kiosks at select post offices. The kiosks are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can handle about 80 percent of the typical transactions at a post office, like weighing packages and dispensing postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail.

Anyone with questions can call the USPS as 1-800-ASK-USPS.

