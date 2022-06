Brecksville-Broadview Heights senior softball player Chelsea Mack’s numbers have gone beyond the realm of “off the charts” this spring. Mack, known to some of her teammates as “Choch,” has become a force on the softball diamond. In addition to batting an impressive .726 on the season, Mack stole 81 bases in 83 attempts this year, good for the OHSAA single-season state record. Her stats have turned the heads of college softball coaches around the United States.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO