ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania bill would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers

By George Stockburger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvUbn_0gCqczTM00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new bill is being proposed in Pennsylvania’s legislature that would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers.

State Senator Doug Mastriano (PA-33) announced plans to introduce “Tyler’s Law” to target drug dealers who peddle fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic like morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.  Fentanyl can be cut, colored, scored, and pressed to be sold as a counterfeit for other drugs. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Under Tyler’s Law, an individual who sells or engages in a monetary transaction to distribute fentanyl resulting in a death would face a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence upon conviction. This mandatory minimum penalty would not apply to drug users who share drugs with friends or family members or those who seek medical help for individuals who overdose.

Mastriano, who is running for Governor, says the bill is named after a Franklin County 18-year-old who passed away after overdosing on what he thought was Percocet but turned out to be pills laced with fentanyl

PennDOT launches electric vehicle survey

“I`m introducing Tyler’s Law to honor the legacy of Tyler Shanafelter, his family, and the other families in Pennsylvania who have lost loved ones to this horrible overdose epidemic. We must send a message to drug dealers that if you kill Pennsylvanians through the sale of fentanyl, you will be spending most of the rest of your life in prison.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House approves bill legalizing fentanyl test strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously approved a bill that would legalize fentanyl test strips. House Bill 1393 amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972, which includes the definition of drug paraphernalia. The new bill, which previously passed the House Appropriations and Judiciary committees, provides a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Firearms Offense

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Alex Santiago, age 40, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal complaint on June 15, 2022, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Will Pennsylvania residents get a $2,000 check?

Pennsylvania governor announced a plan in April to send $2,000 to residents. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, announced in April that stimulus checks for $2,000 would be sent to residents. The stimulus will be funded with the money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state’s secretary of human services is calling on legislators to pass the bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
WTAJ

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Wolf Continues Push For $2,000 Direct Payments To Pennsylvanians As Prices Soar

​COATESVILLE, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf’s cabinet member Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead was joined by Representative Dan Williams at Coatesville City Hall on Thursday to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
COATESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Legislature#Drugs#Counterfeit#State#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Pa. COVID-19 vaccine providers prepared to vaccinate children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the approval of two vaccines by the CDC, the Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months and older as early as June 21. The federal agencies have approved the use of a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie and PA remind residents of dog license laws

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania and the City of Erie are reminding pet owners that dogs must be licensed. The requirement goes back to Act 225 of 1982 which states: “… on or before January 1 of each year, the owner of any dog, three months of age or older, except as hereinafter provided, shall apply to […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration, Fish And Boat Commission, And Game Commission Celebrate First Pennsylvania Native Species Day

HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA House approves bill to improve junior firefighter training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Junior firefighters are one step closer to having access to improved training after the House unanimously approved a bill by Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) to prepare junior firefighters for becoming full firefighters. “Volunteer fire companies across the nation, and right here in Pennsylvania, are facing staff shortages that is projected to only […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy