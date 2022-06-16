ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompsonville, MI

Thompsonville revitalization project aims to beautify downtown

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
4 days ago
 4 days ago
An organization hoping to revitalize the community of Thompsonville starts small by beautifying the downtown with flowers in preparation for...

Community Policy