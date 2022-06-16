Thompsonville revitalization project aims to beautify downtown

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.

