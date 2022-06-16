ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Fire destroys garage, damages four surrounding homes in Battle Creek

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

An early morning fire destroyed a garage and damaged multiple homes in the 700 block of Riverside Drive Thursday.

Battle Creek firefighters were called to 712 Riverside Drive at 2:39 a.m. and found the two-car detached garage fully engulfed. Four surrounding homes suffered damage because of the intense heat.

One vehicle was destroyed and a second suffered extensive damage in the blaze, officials said in a release.

Officials said that because of the quick response of firefighters, the four surrounding homes were saved.

No injuries were reported. Damage to the property was estimated at $72,000, with an additional $30,000 in contents damage, officials said.

Fire Marshal Quincy Jones determined the fire was caused by faulty electrical.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Fire destroys garage, damages four surrounding homes in Battle Creek

