A Sabattus man who police said was responsible for a fatal crash in Lewiston is now charged with manslaughter. Investigators said 37-year-old Ryan Curran was speeding when he smashed his pickup truck into the back of a vehicle that was stopped on Wednesday. The vehicle’s rear was crushed, and the woman in the back seat, 60-year-old Shari Williams, was killed.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO