OCEANPORT – Trainer Frank Russo finally found the extra half-furlong he has been looking for with Belgrano, and the 8-year-old gelding took full advantage of it. Able to sit a stalking mid-pack trip behind dueling speedsters The Critical Way and Carotari, Belgrano found a seam in mid-stretch and then was able to hold off the fast-charging Proven Strategies to score a neck victory in the $100,000 Select Stakes at Monmouth Park on June 19. The Father’s Day crowd of 20,687 was a season-high for the Jersey Shore thoroughbred track, according to a press release.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO