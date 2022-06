There are those items in your fridge or pantry that are just always there for you. Maybe it’s a box of your favorite childhood cereal or a can of nostalgic soup. For me, it’s the frozen crushed ginger cubes from Trader Joe’s. No, I don’t eat them straight-up, but don’t tempt me. I just might. I keep a pack of these cubes in my freezer at all times. They are my secret weapon, the wind in my sails — and they make me look pretty impressive at dinner parties too.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO