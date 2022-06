Fire Wise in Portola is holding a Fire Safe Community Outreach meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Portola City Library meeting room. The meeting still share tactics and tools to reduce wildfire risks and explain hazard reduction projects and tasks that will increase your homes’ chances of survival. All in the community are welcome and invited to join in to keep the city safe this fire season.

PORTOLA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO