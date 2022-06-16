ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Angel's Envy expansion | 20 ice cream shops | Grilled pizza

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6wzr_0gCqbSZi00

ICE CREAM!

Cool that got your attention. Here's 20 local places to get ice cream in Louisville because good Lord this week has been hot. I'm using the slower summer months to do some larger features, so I don't have a ton of stories for you today. But the ones we have are pretty awesome.

$40 million bourbon campus — An hour south of Louisville, Log Still Distillery is just about to begin operations at its headquarters at the brand-new event campus Dant Crossing. The site has a distillery, tasting room, concert venue, fishing lake, food truck, cottage bed-and-breakfasts and a massive wedding venue. By the end of the year they're planning to add a restaurant. Here's everything you need to know.

$8.2 million Angel's Envy expansion — After four years of work, the 13,000-square-foot expansion to Angel's Envy's downtown Louisville site is complete, allowing the distillery to double the amount of visitors who can tour the full-production distillery. There's five new tasting rooms, an expanded gift shop and event space and a bunch of other updates. Take a look inside.

How to make grilled pizza — If you want to host a dinner party but are cringing at grocery prices, here's an idea for something more budget friendly: grilled pizza with a variety of toppings. Columnist Dana McMahan swears by it. Time to fire up the grill.

Authentic Vietnamese bistro — This new Vietnamese bistro aims to transport visitors to Vietnam with murals, flavors, secrets sauces and more. There's banh mi and vermicelli bowls, weekly specials like won ton noodle soup, pho smoked ribs and even Vietnamese iced coffee.

20+ Father's Day deals — Restaurants are back to 100% capacity and it's time to treat Dad to a special meal. Here's 20 restaurants with deals for family bundles, specials and discounts.

Thanks for reading, and stay safe!

Dahlia Ghabour

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
derbycityweekend.com

Brew and Sip the Café opens second location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Brew and Sip the Café opened its second location at 505 West Broadway in Louisville on Saturday. Brew and Sip the Café is a Black, female-owned coffee industry. The grand opening began at 10 a.m. followed by a “Juneteenth Dream a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Wave 3

Derby Festival Yard Sale featuring one day only deals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring cleaning is underway at the Kentucky Derby Festival in preparation for the Festival’s annual Yard Sale. Held rain or shine, the summer tradition will take place on Friday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Derby Festival office at 1001 South Third St. in Old Louisville, the release said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New lounge bar in Louisville focused on creating 'experiences'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lounge bar in Louisville is focused on creating experiences for patrons. The Biscuit Lounge is in the building previously housed by Old 502 Winery on South 10th Street, in between Main and Market streets. Barry Wooley, a well-known designer who owns Barry Wooley Designs, revamped the building to feature a venue space, the Loft at the Biscuit Lounge, and the lounge bar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Local restaurants feeling hit from inflation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the latest struggle hitting the already decimated restaurant industry. Fresh off the heels of the pandemic, inflation is causing more families to look at their budgets, which oftentimes means less money to go out to eat. A recent CNBC study shows that inflation is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Grilled Pizza#Bistro#Envy#Noodle Soup#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Log Still Distillery#Vietnamese
wdrb.com

Plans advance for grocery store in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chance for a grocery store in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood is coming. The Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) and Louisville Community Grocery received a land grant from the Hillerich's, the family behind Louisville Slugger Bats, for the future spot of a co-op grocery store. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

Louisville native Marzz got recognized by Timbaland and moved to L.A., but the velvet-voiced singer is back in town for a highly-anticipated show. Presented by Never Nervous and the Gore Club, Plunder Over Louisville features a wide variety of local rock, punk and metal bands. By the Grace of God, Lung, Bodyhammer, Prayer Line, Shi, Wireworks and Shitfire are all set to play, building a night of heavy sounds and high energy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLKY.com

Chick-fil-A taking over former O'Charley's location in Louisville

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — A new location of a popular restaurant chain is planned for the east end of Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is set to open a new restaurant at 962 Breckinridge Lane in St. Matthews, according to a new construction filing with the Louisville Metro Government.
Wave 3

Dino and Dragon Stroll in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A national touring event called Dino and Dragon Stroll is in Louisville. The event is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center June 18 and 19. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, according to the release. The Dino and Dragon Stroll features the largest creatures and is bigger than any other event of its kind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/17)

Louisville Community Grocery | 400 Finzer Street | Search Eventbrite | Free (tickets required) | 4-7 p.m. At this block party tonight, there’ll be food available for purchase and for free tastings, plus vendors and a community art project. SATURDAY, June 18. Waterfront Park. Parade is free to watch,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Local nonprofit rescues 10 Golden Retrievers now looking for new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit dog rescue recently took in 10 Golden Retrievers from a retiring breeder. The dogs are all in search of a new home. It’s the largest intake of dogs GRRAND has ever had. GRRAND stands for Golden Retrievers Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs. The nonprofit provides a happy life in the meantime, but it’s a family the team is looking for.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Development and management company breaks ground on facility in Charlestown's River Ridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A development company has broken ground on its project at the River Ridge Commerce Center. MR3 is a development and management company based in Pittsburgh, but is making a new home in southern Indiana. The business focuses on industrial, retail, life-science and technology projects. It already has an office in Indianapolis, but is making an entry into the Kentuckiana market with the River Ridge build.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy