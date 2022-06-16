Angel's Envy expansion | 20 ice cream shops | Grilled pizza

ICE CREAM!

Cool that got your attention. Here's 20 local places to get ice cream in Louisville because good Lord this week has been hot. I'm using the slower summer months to do some larger features, so I don't have a ton of stories for you today. But the ones we have are pretty awesome.

$40 million bourbon campus — An hour south of Louisville, Log Still Distillery is just about to begin operations at its headquarters at the brand-new event campus Dant Crossing. The site has a distillery, tasting room, concert venue, fishing lake, food truck, cottage bed-and-breakfasts and a massive wedding venue. By the end of the year they're planning to add a restaurant. Here's everything you need to know.

$8.2 million Angel's Envy expansion — After four years of work, the 13,000-square-foot expansion to Angel's Envy's downtown Louisville site is complete, allowing the distillery to double the amount of visitors who can tour the full-production distillery. There's five new tasting rooms, an expanded gift shop and event space and a bunch of other updates. Take a look inside.

How to make grilled pizza — If you want to host a dinner party but are cringing at grocery prices, here's an idea for something more budget friendly: grilled pizza with a variety of toppings. Columnist Dana McMahan swears by it. Time to fire up the grill.

Authentic Vietnamese bistro — This new Vietnamese bistro aims to transport visitors to Vietnam with murals, flavors, secrets sauces and more. There's banh mi and vermicelli bowls, weekly specials like won ton noodle soup, pho smoked ribs and even Vietnamese iced coffee.

20+ Father's Day deals — Restaurants are back to 100% capacity and it's time to treat Dad to a special meal. Here's 20 restaurants with deals for family bundles, specials and discounts.

Thanks for reading, and stay safe!

Dahlia Ghabour