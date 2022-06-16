ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit against Boone County over Facebook blocking of resident dismissed, docs say

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

A lawsuit against Boone County over the blocking of a resident from the local government’s Facebook page has been dismissed, according to court documents.

Kevin Dininger, who brought the suit in May, claimed his First Amendment rights were violated in being blocked from Boone County’s social media page after commenting his intent to vote for a county commissioner’s challenger. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the lawsuit on Dininger’s behalf.

Previously: Boone County confirms it blocked man from Facebook, but says it was 'inadvertent'

The county after an internal investigation said the blocking was an “inadvertent” mistake by an administrator who thought they were using their personal page. Officials said the administrator was removed from the government’s social media account and the blocking was reversed.

Court records about the dismissal note Dininger has since been unblocked from the Facebook page – the central complaint in the suit – and the County agreed it will not hide or delete user comments or block, ban, censor those comments based on viewpoints. The county can delete user comments deemed vulgar, obscene, harassing or threatening, records said.

According to the original complaint, Dininger was blocked after posting his support for a commissioner’s challenger as a response to a letter posted by three of the county’s elected officials regarding delays to a building project. Dininger in the lawsuit called the public criticism “inappropriate.”

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: IMPD officer hurt in shoot-out wanted gun store held accountable. This happened instead.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Tuesday without prejudice and Dininger and the county are responsible for their attorney fees.

Boone County spokesman Noah Alatza in a statement called the dismissal "a desired conclusion" for both parties.

The ACLU of Indiana said while the organization is pleased Boone County resolved the issue quickly, the problem is not exclusive to Boone County.

"We hope other government entities and public officials will take notice to avoid further litigation," the organization said in a statement.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Lawsuit against Boone County over Facebook blocking of resident dismissed, docs say

Comments / 0

