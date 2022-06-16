Bucyrus man charged with felonious assault after car chase on U.S. 6

GIBSONBURG — Police arrested and charged a Bucyrus man with felonious assault on a peace officer, alleging he stole a car and intentionally rammed into a Sandusky County Park District officer's cruiser during a high-speed chase.

Brandon Henak, 35, was charged with first-degree felonious assault on a peace officer, failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

Henak was arraigned June 7, a day after the incident, with a preliminary hearing scheduled Thursday in Fremont Municipal Court.

According to a Sandusky County Sheriff's Office June 6 incident report, a dispatcher advised a black Kia Soul had been stolen from a gas station at U.S. 6 and U.S. 23, with the vehicle heading eastbound on U.S. 6.

Suspect rams vehicle into officer's cruiser

A Sandusky County Park District officer found the stolen vehicle on U.S. 6 near Sandusky County Road 74 and activated his sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Henak, failed to stop and continued on U.S. 6.

A SCSO deputy positioned his cruiser behind the Park District vehicle in pursuit and also activated his lights and sirens.

The stolen vehicle approached the intersection of U.S. 6 and Ohio 53 and turned northbound, slowing down.

The park district officer attempted to place his vehicle in front of the stolen Kia in an attempt to safely stop it.

A deputy observed Henak maneuver the vehicle around the cruiser and intentionally rammed into the side of it.

The park district officer was able to guide his cruiser and the stolen vehicle off to the side of the road and into the grass, where both vehicles came to a stop and Henak was arrested.

The owner of the stolen vehicle came to pick up the Kia.

Police report: Man said he took vehicle because he was tired of walking

According to the report, a Sandusky County Sheriff's Office deputy asked Henak why he would take the vehicle and he said he was tired of walking, needed to get back to Fremont and it started raining, so he took the car.

The pursuit lasted about six miles.

Henak remains incarcerated at the Sandusky County Jail, with bond set at $100,000 for his felonious assault charge.

