ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1972 Pontiac LeMans Revived After Over 20 Years Of Sitting

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emSHy_0gCqaW8p00

This unique Pontiac is finally ready to get back on the road.

Pontiac is still a significant brand within the automotive industry despite having not built a car since around 2009. Whether you love Firebirds, GTOs, or just the company's history, there is something special to be said about the GM performance manufacturer. While we often focus on the pony car firebird and the muscle car GTO, one subgenre of the brand which has not been fully explored is its luxury cars. With style, performance, and an added level of comfort, these vehicles quickly gained an excellent reputation, with buyers eventually naming them the king of the affordable luxury car market. One of the vehicles that made that possible was the Lemans which offered similar speed to the higher performance models with comfort like no other.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

This particular car must have been quite the ideal cruiser in its day, as even the dark green paint, which would typically be pretty rough by now, has stayed in pretty good shape. For those wondering why that is surprising, the car hasn't been registered since 2002. That means it has been over 20 years since this car was driven on the road legally. Instead, the Le Mans has been sitting in a barn for the last couple of decades because the original owner, the presenter's Grandmother in law, grew too old to take care of it. The unfortunate reality of many of these abandoned cars is that their owners simply cannot take care of them anymore, which is precisely why the family wants them to find a good home.

Luckily, they called a couple of guys in the area known for their car-related YouTube videos to help them out. It may not have the largest engine, boasting a 350 cubic inch V8, but these car lovers see something special in this Pontiac muscle car. Because it had been sitting for so long, this was the first time in years that the family had seen the vehicle in its complete form, which was obviously very emotional as it was the vehicle the Grandmother in law learned to drive. Finally, the 1972 Le Mans was dragged out of the barn and hoisted onto the trailer, making its way to the restoration shop. Over the next few months, this car will likely be transformed back into the excellent road car it was always supposed to be, and we are excited to see it.

Comments / 5

Related
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorTrend Magazine

10 Weird GM Muscle Cars You’ve Never Heard Of

Next time you want to win a bet with that guy who always claims to be an expert on muscle cars, ask him to name a handful of intermediate-sized GM muscle cars from the mid-'70s. Even the most boastful poseur will be able to spit out at least a few names from the '60s and early '70s, models like the Pontiac GTO and Chevy Chevelle will likely be at the top of the list. But ask about anything from the mid-'70s Malaise Era, and you'll probably get a blank stare.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Pontiac Lemans#Luxury Car#Vehicles#Pontiac Lemans Revived#Gto#The Le Mans
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
thecentersquare.com

Texas resident bought a million-dollar hybrid Porsche, taxpayers subsidized it with a rebate

(The Center Square) – A Texas taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebate program gave a resident $2,500 for buying a rare hybrid Porsche that costs about $1 million. The base price for the Porsche 918 Spyder, a limited production hypercar, was $845,000, but Motor Trend reported in 2020 that prices range between $1.1 million and $1.7 million. The street-legal plug-in hybrid, which goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.2 seconds, has a top speed of more than 200 mph. In all-electric mode, the car has a range of 12 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
TEXAS STATE
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This Volkswagen Bulli is the brand’s most capable off-roader on the planet

The forward control lightweight Volkswagen Type 2 (a.k.a. Bulli Transporter, Kombi or Microbus) burst into the scene in 1950, and by 1960 it soared in popularity during the counterculture movement. Mechanically it was similar to the Type 1 Beetle but almost half less capable in power. Also known as the T1, the van was undoubtedly a great success for Volkswagen.
CARS
torquenews.com

Why Your Car is Probably Illegal

Here are some tips on how to stay under the law enforcement radar by avoiding common minor (and not so minor) infractions that can get you pulled over and ticketed. No one likes getting pulled over. But it does happen every now and then and your best recourse is always to remain calm, do as you are told, be respectful and make the best of an unpleasant situation that could turn worse very quickly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Amber Heard’s Mustang Stolen Multiple Times In 12 Years

Amber Heard is one of the most infamous names within the media world for her defamation of her former ex-husband and truly mediocre acting career. As the system that allowed her to spread her lies continues to collapse, people are turning on her like crazy. Some of the more prominent figures who provide a stark contrast to her incredible allegations are the witnesses who served on the stand. One such individual is the couple’s former mechanic, who spent a lot of time working on their collection of classic cars. This leads us to the 1968 Ford Mustang, which the actress bought in 2003 with every penny she had, only to see it stolen and scrapped three or four times.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy