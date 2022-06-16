1972 Pontiac LeMans Revived After Over 20 Years Of Sitting

This unique Pontiac is finally ready to get back on the road.

Pontiac is still a significant brand within the automotive industry despite having not built a car since around 2009. Whether you love Firebirds, GTOs, or just the company's history, there is something special to be said about the GM performance manufacturer. While we often focus on the pony car firebird and the muscle car GTO, one subgenre of the brand which has not been fully explored is its luxury cars. With style, performance, and an added level of comfort, these vehicles quickly gained an excellent reputation, with buyers eventually naming them the king of the affordable luxury car market. One of the vehicles that made that possible was the Lemans which offered similar speed to the higher performance models with comfort like no other.

This particular car must have been quite the ideal cruiser in its day, as even the dark green paint, which would typically be pretty rough by now, has stayed in pretty good shape. For those wondering why that is surprising, the car hasn't been registered since 2002. That means it has been over 20 years since this car was driven on the road legally. Instead, the Le Mans has been sitting in a barn for the last couple of decades because the original owner, the presenter's Grandmother in law, grew too old to take care of it. The unfortunate reality of many of these abandoned cars is that their owners simply cannot take care of them anymore, which is precisely why the family wants them to find a good home.

Luckily, they called a couple of guys in the area known for their car-related YouTube videos to help them out. It may not have the largest engine, boasting a 350 cubic inch V8, but these car lovers see something special in this Pontiac muscle car. Because it had been sitting for so long, this was the first time in years that the family had seen the vehicle in its complete form, which was obviously very emotional as it was the vehicle the Grandmother in law learned to drive. Finally, the 1972 Le Mans was dragged out of the barn and hoisted onto the trailer, making its way to the restoration shop. Over the next few months, this car will likely be transformed back into the excellent road car it was always supposed to be, and we are excited to see it.