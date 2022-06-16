ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Hopped beverages are the no-ABV drink of summer

By Courtney Iseman
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1gnx_0gCqZxjr00

Hops are one of beer's most integral ingredients, and beer is one of the world's oldest beverages. As such, the relationship between hops and beer is a long one: German monks started adding hops to beer for preservation and flavor in the 8th century. It has always seemed an exclusive pairing, but recently, hops have been popping up in other beverages (alcoholic and not), demonstrating why they're special along the way.

Hopped non-beer alcoholic beverages have appeared in different categories over the years: Charbay's R5 Hop-Flavored Whiskey gets credit for paving the way in 2013. Now, one can find Wigle's Hopped Whiskey, Citizen Cider's The Lake Hopper, and Nashville's Walker Brothers' hard kombucha made with Citra hops. More notably, however, is the current wave of non-alcoholic, non-beer options brought to life by hops, often billed as some iteration of 'hop-infused sparkling water.'

Lagunitas sparked the trend in 2019 with Hoppy Refresher, a zero-alcohol sparkling water with Citra, Equinox, and Centennial Hops, boasting lemon, lime, and tangerine flavors with a bit of piney bitterness. Fellow beer titan Sierra Nevada debuted Hop Splash, a sparkling water with Citra and Amarillo hops in January 2022. Non-alcoholic beer brand Athletic Brewing Company launched their own hopped sparkling water DayPack. Dedicated exclusively to hop-infused sparkling waters, HOP WTR added adaptogens and nootropics (supplements aimed at relaxation) in addition to hops to create "a way to unwind and relax without booze." HopLark, another hop-centric non-alcoholic beverage brand, sells hop-infused sparkling teas and sparkling water.

What are hops?

Hops are the flowers of the Humulus lupulus plant. Inside their green cones, pods called lupulin are the source of all the flavor, aroma, and bitterness that may come to mind when you think of hops. Hops grow on bines (no, not vines!) that reach skyward, connected by strings helped by strings that connect them to trellises on hop farms. In these beverages, hops work to both bring flavor and novelty, in terms of their unique profiles and of how they strike a familiar chord with beer drinkers. Hops' flavors and aromas vary depending on where they're grown. German hops are minty, floral, and spicy; English hops are herbal and woody; hops from Australia and New Zealand are citrusy and tropical; American hops, predominantly grown in the Northwest, are also citrusy-tropical, with notes of resin and pine. Furthermore, every individual hop boasts its own unique scent and flavor profile. This sudden hop-mania beyond the beer world begs the question: what's the big deal about hops, anyway, and is it worth trying any non-beer beverage that's made with them?

A confluence of factors, like wellness trends and the COVID-19 pandemic, have inspired many people to reflect on their alcohol consumption: Some have made the choice to cut back. Results from a 2021 Gallup poll found the percentage of U.S. adults who report consuming alcohol was down to 60 percent from 2019's 65 percent, and the average number of weekly drinks (3.6) is the lowest reported in over 20 years.

Consumers seek breaks from booze, but don't want to sacrifice flavor, quality, and variety in their beverages. Athletic's DayPack is an example of how brands are responding. The sparkling waters come in myriad flavors and are permissible for vegan and gluten-free diets. "Consumers are reevaluating their relationship with alcohol and actively seeking beverages that are more flavorful and functional," said Athletic co-founder and CEO Bill Shufelt. "Hops are a natural antioxidant and contribute tremendous flavor and aroma characteristics to a beverage, which is why you're starting to see more innovation with them outside of beer."

DayPack has been on the market for just over a year and is already bigger than 80 percent of U.S. craft breweries, Athletic co-founder and chief product officer John Walker said, noting that DayPack's 2021 sales place it in the top 1,500 out of 8,764 U.S. craft breweries.

Sierra Nevada has seen similar success with Hop Splash. "We actually sold out of our initial inventory online within about two and a half days," said Sierra Nevada Communications Manager Ashlee Mooneyhan. The brewery introduced a subscription option to help customers stay stocked; HopLark also offers $35 monthly subscriptions.

"I think the average consumer who's familiar with hops will first think of some hops' ability to add citrusy aromas, but there's really so much more hops can do, and will do in the future," said Heather McReynolds, Northeast Craft Sales Rep for global hops supplier Hopsteiner, adding that the company is always experimenting and breeding new hops with different aromas for brewers and brands.

Primarily, "hopping a product" immediately signals to beer drinkers that there's a good chance they'll like it. Non-alcoholic seltzers and teas provide the complex flavors and aromas of beer while staying drinkable at any time of day.

"Hops are everyone's favorite beer ingredient," McReynolds says. "Throw them in a kombucha or a sparkling water and you've instantly got that crossover appeal."

This could imply that those who don't like the hoppiness in beer may not be drawn to these new infusions, but some experts disagree. "Hopped sparkling waters are a great option for break-taking beer fans, but I think there is a much wider appeal," said Tessa Shilaty, a sensory and brewing scientist at Yakima Chief Hops. "Many people who don't like beer actually love the smell of hops. Hops can deliver multifaceted aromas like citrus peel, juicy tropical fruit, creamy vanilla, and much more."

The trend is growing, but some questions—and perhaps limitations—remain. Beer journalist and author Joshua M. Bernstein points out hopped non-alcoholic beverages don't have a clear association with a time or venue where someone might want to enjoy them. "Beer has a clear slot: it's happy hour, watching sports, being with friends," Bernstein said. "Seltzer is any time; morning, afternoon, dinner, just plain thirsty. But that hop association emotionally transports the beverage into more [alcohol]-related occasions. People don't think about drinking beer at 10 a.m., so maybe they don't think about hoppy sparkling water at 10 a.m., either."

Bernstein added that hopped drinks are coming from craft producers, and sit at a higher price point than many shoppers might prefer to spend on something like seltzer. A six-pack of a hopped seltzer is around $10, compared to a 12-pack of LaCroix for $7.49. For that reason, someone who is used to craft beer's cost might be more likely to try a hopped seltzer than someone simply looking for an alternative fizzy drink.

If Sierra Nevada and Athletic's results are any indicator, though, consumers are curious to try these beverages. A hopped sparkling water or tea is prime territory for beer drinkers looking to take a break, and so would make sense to be sold at bars and brewery taprooms, Bernstein notes. As the category grows, too, consumers (both beer fans and avoiders) may increasingly find places where a hopped non-alcoholic beverage fits into their routine. Will hopped drinks eventually be marketed like tea or coffee are today? Consumers may become well acquainted with popular hop varieties to know what flavors to expect, like Citra's grapefruit, melon, and passion fruit; or Mosaic's berry and pine. We may start to think of hops like we do fruit flavors, knowing our favorite sparkling water is one with Citra hops the same way we might always choose La Croix Black Razzberry. Hopped drinks may immediately hook beer drinkers, but their flavor potential stands to entice those who never reach for a brew.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State

Summer brings beach vacations, lakeside camping, and family BBQs; it also ushers in the right weather for feasting on seafood. Ice cold oyster shooters, lobster rolls, and clam bakes can make you feel like you’re on vacation no matter where you are. Luckily, you don’t need to go to the ocean to enjoy fresh seafood, […]
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Amarillo Hops#Sparkling Water#Sierra Nevada#Abv#Food Drink#German#Charbay#Wigle S Hopped Whiskey#Walker Brothers#Lagunitas#Hoppy Refresher#Athletic Brewing Company#Wtr
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
MedicineNet.com

How Long Are Hard-Boiled Eggs Good For?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hard-boiled eggs, whether peeled or in the shell, must be eaten within a week after cooking. It is recommended to consume cooked eggs (hard-boiled or fried) immediately after cooking. If, however, due to lack of time or other reasons, you wish to boil and keep eggs in advance, do not make more than your week’s requirement of hard-boiled eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy