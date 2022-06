There are many ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Champaign-Urbana, and supporting Black-owned restaurants and bakeries with our orders (and patience for wait times) is one awesome way. When we buy food from Black-owned businesses, we support individuals in our community who excel at creating delicious menus. This intentional celebration of Black chefs and bakers is something that we can do this weekend — and all year.

