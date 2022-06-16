ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Franklin Grace Christian star Malachi Jones named 2022 Gatorade soccer player of the year

By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nt37_0gCqYyen00

Franklin Grace soccer star Malachi Jones has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Jones led Grace Christian to a 17-2-2 record and the Division II-A state championship after the Lions knocked off Boyd Buchanan, 3-0. Jones had a pair of assists in the victory.

JONES FAMILY: Tennessee family creates a soccer powerhouse

SIERRA LEONE TO NASHVILLE: Jones family grows with adoption of eight

The 6-foot, 150-pound senior midfielder scored 22 goals and 15 assists this spring. He had three goals and three assists in Grace Christian’s three-game state tournament run during Spring Fling last month.

He's a four-time first team all-state selection and finished his high school career with 119 goals and 43 assists.

Jones, along with seven siblings, were adopted from Sierra Leone by Thompson Station's Mike and Hayley Jones.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. Jones maintained a 4.33 GPA in the classroom and signed to play for Lipscomb University.

Jones is a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Franklin Grace Christian star Malachi Jones named 2022 Gatorade soccer player of the year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Franklin Christian Academy Addition Completed

FRANKLIN, TENN. (TN Tribune) DeAngelis Diamond is honored to have completed the addition to Franklin Christian Academy located near downtown Franklin on Old Charlotte Pike E. This project included a 33,000-square-foot 10-classroom addition to the existing campus, which allowed the school to add grades 1-4, expanding the total school enrollment to 335 students.
FRANKLIN, TN
styleblueprint.com

Lisa Fox of Leiper’s Creek Gallery: A Community 20 Years in the Making

Two decades ago, painter Lisa Fox took a leap of faith and opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in a vacated gas station in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Roughly 30 miles south of Nashville, Leiper’s Fork is a tiny thoroughfare that boasts an impressive array of art galleries, retail shops, The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, and a historic grocery and live music venue, Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork). You won’t find major hotels or big box stores here — Leiper’s Fork is an enclave for arts and outdoor adventure, with a culture and history beloved by locals. Lisa Fox’s vision for Leiper’s Creek Gallery has played a key role in the development of this small but mighty community.
NASHVILLE, TN
mtsunews.com

Path of Progress: Alumna turns painful family legacy into beacon of hope

In 2020 on Juneteenth (June 19), a new federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, alumna Anita Scott Smith signed paperwork to honor her parents with a scholarship at MTSU. The annual James R. and Betty Y. Scott Scholarship will help underrepresented students pursue degrees in education. “When...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
actionnews5.com

Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator, for her many years of work to improve quality of life for all, particularly children.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Nashville’s new Black symphony makes their debut this Sunday

Black musicians have historically been underrepresented in classical music spaces. A new symphony here in Nashville aims to change that. Instead of just having a few Black musicians, the entire ensemble is made up of them. It’s called the Nashville African American Wind Symphony and their inaugural performance is this...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Gatorade#Sierra Leone#Lions#Sierra#Spring Fling#Thompson Station#Gpa#Lipscomb University
WKRN

Dog taken from car in Memphis found in Franklin

A dog taken from the truck of disabled veteran in Memphis was found in Franklin. Air Quality Alert issued for Nashville, surrounding …. 3 killed in single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. Recall Roundup: June 20, 2022.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

‘This is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz to Perform at City Winery in Nashville

Award-winning actress and EMI Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz announces Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery, a seven-city tour kicking off Aug. 9 in Washington, D.C. stopping in Nashville on September 1. The intimate setting of City Winery provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz’s affable, easy-going presence and storytelling to match her relatable music, from […] The post ‘This is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz to Perform at City Winery in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Former Franklin detective Derricks dies

Retired Franklin Detective Sgt. Barbara Jean Lane Derricks died June 9, the Franklin Police Department announced Friday. Derricks was a 16-year member of the FPD. A visitation with the family is scheduled for Friday, June 17, from noon-6 p.m. at Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Franklin Funeral Home at 101 Confederate Drive in Franklin. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 18, at noon at Limestone Baptist Church at 1613 W. Main St. in Franklin. Elder Mack E. Morton will serve as eulogist. Interment will be at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Juneteenth In The 'Boro Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant

Celebrates 20 Years of Music with Summer & Fall Anniversary Shows. If you’ve been in Franklin long enough, chances are you have either eaten at, shopped at or enjoyed the music at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant. It’s a beloved local institution founded by restaurateur, Andy Marshall of A. Marshall Hospitality. The crossroads of food and music creates an excitement for our senses that is undeniable and Puckett’s has mastered the art of syncing the joy of music with our hungry appetites to provide an atmosphere that brings us back again and again.
FRANKLIN, TN
newyorksocialdiary.com

Nashville’s Swan Ball 2022 — White Tie, Whimsey, and Wow

To say Nashville’s Swan Ball, the premier society event was dazzling this year, would be inadequate. One of few white tie events left in the country, it is also considered one of the America’s oldest fundraisers. The Swan Ball benefits Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and was founded in 1963 by Jane Dudley, wife of Gilford Dudley, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Jane’s legacy of glamour, high society, and international style, live on through the Ball and we all feel her spirit as we joyously celebrate.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Bonnaroo 2022 – IN PHOTOS

The 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is the 19th time the festival has been held in Manchester since its inception in 2002. The festival was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and weather cancellation. Here are some photos of this year’s festival – headlined by J...
MANCHESTER, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Flown To Nashville After Christian County Rollover Crash

A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent a man and woman to a Nashville hospital Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was southbound when it ran off the road, overturned several times ejecting the driver. The driver and passenger were flown from the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy