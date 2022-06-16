ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

OPINION/GUEST VIEW: 'In the blood of nearly every American': Why RI must address PFAS

By Reps. June Speakman and Terri Cortvriend
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Cviy_0gCqYimP00

They are in the coating of your nonstick frying pan. The wrapper of your favorite burger. The stain-resistant upholstery of your couch, and even the water coming from your tap.

They are PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — a huge group of toxic chemicals that are used in thousands of consumer products, and they are now also in our water and the blood of nearly every American.

The Rhode Island General Assembly is considering several bills to limit Rhode Islanders’ exposure to these “forever chemicals,” so named because they stay in the environment rather than breaking down. Two bills focus on testing for PFAS in drinking water (2022-H 7233) and soil (2022-H 7234) and cleaning it up. Two others focus on to limiting contamination of our water and landfill by banning PFAS from products such as food wrappers (2202-H 7438A), clothing, carpeting, furniture and firefighting foam (2022-H 7436). Another creates a task force to develop strategies and secure funding to help fire departments replace PFAS-laden turnout gear with PFAS-free gear (2022-H 8133).

Every day, we learn more about the pervasiveness of PFAS in our environment and ourselves, and about its dangers. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry notes studies have associated PFAS with increased cholesterol, decreased vaccine efficacy, changes in liver enzymes, low birth weight, and increased incidence of testicular and kidney cancer.

Virtually every American has PFAS in their blood, absorbing it through the water they drink, their clothes, their nonstick pans and fast food wrappers. The extent of contamination is not fully known, as this is a large family of chemicals—several thousand—that have not been routinely monitored.

What we know for sure is that we need legislation to control the introduction of these chemicals into our water and soil by using products that don’t contain them. And we must set a contaminant limit —we propose 20 parts per trillion—so water suppliers and well owners can test their water against it, and immediately remediate if necessary.

We must also begin the process of replacing firefighters’ gear and firefighting foam with PFAS-free alternatives. Over the past several years, cancer has replaced heart attacks and line-of-duty incidents as the leading cause of firefighter deaths. Scientists point to the shedding of PFAS, both into the air when exposed to the heat of a fire and into the skin through wearing PFAS-laden gear, as a likely reason.

The good news is that private-sector companies are now waking up to the dangers of PFAS. A recent study by Consumer Reports found PFAS in packaging, plates, bowls and utensils of most major fast food chains. Several of these companies--from McDonald’s to Burger King to Chipotle—say they will move to PFAS-free wrappers.

There are now alternatives to PFAS-laden firefighting foam. Work is underway on alternatives for turnout gear. And when the US House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better bill, it allocated $95 million to fund the replacement of contaminated gear. Although the bill did not move forward, this underscores the significance of this problem.

The federal government is, at long last, directing its attention to these toxins. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a “PFAS Strategic Roadmap” in late 2021, and the recently passed infrastructure bill includes $10 billion for addressing PFAS in drinking water, some of which will come to Rhode Island.

For now, it is essential that we pass this legislation in Rhode Island, as many of our neighbors have done.

Rep. June Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol) and Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) are the sponsors of several House bills addressing PFAS.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends reopening beach in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to reopen a beach in Warwick to swimmers on Saturday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at the Goddard State Park Beach has returned back to safe levels. The beach was closed down Friday because of high...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

State Bill Seeks Removal Of Single Use Plastic Bags

The debate over plastic bags has hit the state legislature in Rhode Island. The House of Representatives has passed a measure that is designed to reduce the amount of plastic bags used in stores by providing them with recyclable bag options or penalties if they don't comply. The measure was...
ADVOCACY
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – David Segal, candidate for Congress in RI

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and key people in Rhode Island. This week he interviews David Segal, a Democratic candidate for US Congress, District 2 in Rhode Island. Here is that interview:. Segal talks about the issues of importance for Rhode Island such as eliminating fossil fuel, renewable...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Scalpmasters of Rhode Island

Michael Misurelli of Scalpmasters of Rhode Island is back to talk about the benefits of Scalp Micropigmentation and why it may be just what you are looking for. For more information you can reach Michael at Scalpmastersri.com or call at 401.867.1097.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
rinewstoday.com

In the news… summary for June 19, 2022

Top of the Bay has closed until spring of 2023, due to lack of staff. Boston MBTA on reduced schedule due to concerns of safety. Portsmouth, RI has approved Flock cameras for the community – that reads the plate numbers. The Army-Navy Game will come to Gillette on December...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RI SHOTGUN AND RIFLE GUN LAW LEGISLATION

STATE HOUSE — The General Assembly today passed legislation introduced by Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) and Rep. Leonela “Leo” Felix (D-Dist. 61, Pawtucket) that would enumerate penalties for the open carrying of loaded shotguns and rifles. The bill was one of three intended to reduce gun violence in Rhode Island that were taken up by the legislature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Lawsuit in the works over recently passed high-capacity magazine ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence law firm is looking at challenging the recently passed high-capacity magazine ban that passed the General Assembly Tuesday. The firm Kelly, Souza and Parameter Law firm said they are “planning to file suit on behalf of our clients” once the bill is signed, according to attorney Dane Ardente.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Testing#Fast Food#American#Rhode Islanders
whatsupnewp.com

Homelessness in RI up 50 percent in four years

Homelessness grew in Rhode Island by nearly 50 percent over the last four years, and by 20 percent in just the last year, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those numbers, considered by many at homeless shelters in Rhode Island, are low, with the real number,...
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

Fall River/Massachusetts – “How many more avoidable accidents and injuries have to occur before something is done?. I have lived in this city for my entire life and spent a whole lot of time commuting as a pedestrian. This city is an unforgiving wasteland for anyone outside of a motor vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up today: Sunday, June 19

Good Morning, today is Sunday, June 19. Today is Father’s Day and Juneteenth. 🌊 If you’re wanting to know more about Juneteenth, here’s a read we’re able to share – The history and significance of Juneteenth/. 🌊 Here are some fun and interesting Father’s...
NEWPORT, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

2022 Teacher of the Year-North Providence School District. The 2023 Rhode Island Teacher of the Year is Lisa Leaheey!. We celebrated the announcement at North Providence High School, where Lisa has taught English for the entirety of her 22-year career. From the beginning, Lisa has focused on what her students...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Jamestown to make amends for past involvement in slave trade

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With Juneteenth just days away, one of Rhode Island’s communities is making amends for the past. Twenty years ago, Peter Fay, a public historian, was fascinated by Jamestown’s colonial history. In his research, he noticed that about 1/3 of the town’s population in the 18th century was African or Native American.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Boston

New England has the best historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers

You'll find it in Rhode Island. A Rhode Island destination full of 18th-century buildings is the most historic small town in America, according to USA Today readers. The publication unveiled the best small towns for 2022, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, on Friday and named Wickford, Rhode Island, the best historic small town in the U.S. It was the only New England entry on the list.
POLITICS
rinewstoday.com

3rd Annual Calling All Veterans – Saturday

On Saturday June 18th, RI Elder Info will be hosting the 3rd Annual Calling All Veterans Day from 10am to 2pm in the field at 2111 Plainfield Pike, Johnston. Rhode Island Elder Info, the state’s foremost resource for information and resources for older adults, announces its third annual “Calling All Veterans” Day to take place on Saturday, June 18, from 10 AM to 2 PM in the field at 2111 Plainfield Pike, Johnston. Over 40 resource providers will offer information on their services and products. Veterans will be able to apply for benefits onsite. Military vehicles and military memorabilia will be on display.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to invest in more than 800 affordable housing units

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Thursday that Rhode Island will invest into more than 800 affordable housing units. McKee was joined by Rhode Island Housing at 2 p.m. in East Providence. Those units are part of a 19 new housing development project. The funding will...
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

976
Followers
985
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy