Nick Cannon is nowhere near done having children. The prolific father, 41, seemed to confirm on the June 7 Lip Service podcast episode that he has more babies on the way in 2022! He responded to a suggestion that he has “three more on the way” during the interview, saying, “When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.” Asked to clarify if that meant he was currently expecting three more children, he stated, “I don’t know, it could be…”

