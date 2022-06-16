ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Central Arizona College hosting registration roadshow at campuses

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikyZY_0gCqXJwZ00

Central Arizona College’s registration roadshow kicks off on Thursday, June 23. Students are invited to attend an event at their local campus.

Registration roadshow spots are limited; to reserve a time, go to calendly.com/cacoutreach .

Upcoming dates and locations include:

  • Thursday, June 23: Superstition Mountain Campus (805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119)
  • Tuesday, June 28: Maricopa Campus (17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138)
  • Tuesday, July 12: San Tan Campus (3736 E. Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143)
  • Thursday, July 21: Aravaipa Campus (80440 E. Aravaipa Road, Winkelman, AZ 85192)

Students will receive one-on-one, in person academic advising during each of the upcoming campus events. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to register for classes, learn about how to pay for college, and get the tools needed to become a successful student. They will connect with other CAC students and meet many of CAC’s staff.

Students who visit the Signal Peak Campus throughout the summer will have the chance to complete all the needed steps on the day they meet with an advisor and register for classes. If students want to register at the Signal Peak Campus, they should begin by scheduling an advising appointment at centralaz.edu/academics/advising .

Comments / 0

 

