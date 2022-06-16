Pike County jail escapee back in custody
UPDATE:
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies said Decoreius Lee was found safe and is back in custody.
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who they said escaped from the Pike County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, June 15.
Deputies said Decoreius Lee, 29, escaped from the jail around 8:53 p.m. They said he was in custody on a mental writ and was waiting to be transferred to the Mississippi State Hospital.
Neighbors were warned not to approach Lee if seen. Anyone with information about his location can call 911 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767.
A Silver Alert was issued for Lee on Friday, June 10. It was canceled after he was found on Monday, June 13.
