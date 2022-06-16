ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Pike County jail escapee back in custody

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

UPDATE:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies said Decoreius Lee was found safe and is back in custody.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who they said escaped from the Pike County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, June 15.

Deputies said Decoreius Lee, 29, escaped from the jail around 8:53 p.m. They said he was in custody on a mental writ and was waiting to be transferred to the Mississippi State Hospital.

Mother allegedly killed by son on Lakewood Drive in Jackson

Neighbors were warned not to approach Lee if seen. Anyone with information about his location can call 911 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767.

A Silver Alert was issued for Lee on Friday, June 10. It was canceled after he was found on Monday, June 13.

