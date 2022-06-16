ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal close in on their third summer signing as the Gunners agree a £30m deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira as Mikel Arteta's revolution continues... and could a deal for Gabriel Jesus be next?

By Daniel Matthews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Arsenal are closing in on a £30million deal to sign Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira in what would represent their first major signing of the summer window.

The 22-year-old, a Portugal Under-21 international, is expected to undergo a medical on Friday before signing a five-year contract.

Vieira, a versatile attacking midfielder, came through the youth ranks at Porto and helped them win the Portuguese title last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0DX2_0gCqWq6300
Arsenal are closing in on a £30million deal to sign Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira this summer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CebUY_0gCqWq6300
The attacking midfielder was vital in helping Porto claim a 30th league title last season

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad and Arsenal are believed to have offered Porto an initial fee of around £30million before add-ons.

Vieira enjoyed a breakthrough year last season, amassing six goals and 14 assists in 27 league appearances for Porto.

No Arsenal player was involved in as many goals during the 2021-22 Premier League campaign and Vieira would join a promising group of creative talents including Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Arteta has already signed teenage forward Marquinhos but the arrival of Vieira would be a huge boost, given Arsenal's Big Six rivals have moved quickly to strengthen in key areas.

Arteta is looking to add more attacking reinforcements over the summer after missing out on Champions League football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQP6i_0gCqWq6300
Arteta will be blessed with an abundance of attacking talent next season as Vieira looks set to link up with Bukayo Saka and others
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYtLj_0gCqWq6300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kz65K_0gCqWq6300
Attention could now turn to trying to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £50m

Arsenal have accelerated their efforts to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who would prefer a move to the Emirates.

But amid interest from Tottenham and Chelsea, too, City have set an asking price of £50m.

Arsenal's opening proposal for Jesus is around £30-35m, plus add-ons but the champions are holding firm for their asking price.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans remains a target and the 25-year-old, who is into the last year of his contract, recently said he would 'study my options in the summer and make a decision'.

It's believed he could sign for another year at Leicester if the right offers don't come in.

Raphinha remains an option too but the Leeds winger appears set on Barcelona provided they can raise the required fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpD8A_0gCqWq6300

