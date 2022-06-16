ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Braving the heat for Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization's annual Flag Day ceremony

By Tony Centonze
 4 days ago

A few dozen people braved the heat this week to take part in the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization's annual Flag Day Ceremony, held Tuesday at VFW Post 4895.

As the ceremony got underway, Stacey Hopwood welcomed and thanked everyone for their attendance. She recognized the various veteran service organizations being represented, then introduced Chaplain David Ross, who delivered the invocation.

After detailing the history of the flag and reading the poem “I am the Flag”, Hopwood introduced Commander John Lever and Sergeant at Arms Brad King, Jr. as the fire detail.

The sergeant at arms, commander and chaplain were assisted by Brownie Scout Aurora Kangas and Daisy Scout Diana Kangas in this year's ceremony. Lever then gave the order for the honorable and respectful retirement of dozens of flags.

King, Jr. performed the ceremonial flag burning before Hopwood gave closing remarks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
