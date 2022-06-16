ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn target Jamaal Jarrett announcement coming soon

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGCNn_0gCqWfdI00

Auburn target DT Jamaal Jarrett has an announcement coming soon.

The Auburn Tigers have been pushing for Greensboro, NC native Jamaal Jarrett . He announced via his Twitter account that a "big announcement" was coming soon.

While it probably isn't a commitment, he could announce a list of top schools. It seems like a top-three has formed for his services. North Carolina, Georgia, and Auburn seem to draw the most interest from him at this point of his recruitment.

He took an official visit to North Carolina in May. He took an official to Auburn on June 3rd, one to Georgia on the 10th, and will be visiting Texas A&M this weekend.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia talked about Jarrett on the Locked On Auburn podcast.

"Auburn's been a school that he's been mentioning pretty early when you talk to him back in January and February and that consistency helps with the Tigers," Garcia said. "He took an official visit and got a more intimate look at the program and really, it's becoming an SEC race at the top with Auburn and Georgia vs staying at home and playing for North Carolina."

Jarrett is listed at 6-foot-6, 350-pounds. With that type of size, there is tremendous upside when looking at how he can make a defensive line unit better at the college level.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Greensboro, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Football
Greensboro, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Auburn Tigers#Texas A M#Sports Illustrated#Sec
The Trussville Tribune

Moody wins 7-on-7 tournament at Auburn

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor AUBURN — The Moody Blue Devils are setting the stage for Jake Ganus’s first year as head coach, storming through the Auburn University 7-on-7 camp this past week and winning seven of eight games to claim the overall victory for the event. “We had a really great day,” Ganus said. […]
MOODY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Youtube
WTVM

Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday was a big night for women across the Peach State. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition wrapped up its fourth night to officially crown the winner of Miss Georgia 2022 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned...
COLUMBUS, GA
fanrecap.com

Alabama high school hires former Auburn DE as interim head coach for 2022 season

WKRG sports host Simone Eli reported on Friday that former Auburn defensive end Antonio Coleman had been hired as the interim head coach at Williamson High School for the 2022 season. He has been the team’s defensive coordinator for the past six years and will now have the opportunity to be the successor of former Williamson head coach Melvin Pete Jr.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
825
Followers
617
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy