County OKs preliminary step in courthouse lobby renovation

CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County George B. Rasin Jr. Courthouse could be getting an interior makeover.

At the June 14 county commissioners meeting, County Administrative Judge Harris P. Murphy presented plans to update the courthouse lobby.

Under the current layout the entire security screening area, the information desk for the court and the cashier window are all located in a 350-square foot space, Murphy said.

“There is, on average, about 1,200 people coming into the courthouse every month. As you can imagine that area gets very congested fairly frequently,” he told the commissioners.

The proposed renovation would expand the lobby to 550 square feet by taking space away from a current bathroom and part of the clerk of court’s office.

Murphy said the clerk has “graciously agreed to move her office to where the land records used to be kept." Since the records have been digitized that space is no longer being used.

The estimated cost of the project is $20,000.

Before any work can begin, the county needs to hire an architect or engineer to see if the plan is structurally feasible since it would require tearing down walls.

Murphy requested $25,000 to hire an architect or engineer to begin phase one of the project.

Commissioner Ron Fithian made a motion to hire an architect or engineer to check the structural feasibility of the courthouse lobby renovation plans. It passed 3-0.

County Administrator Shelley Heller said that per county law, the contract would need to be sent out to bid. The funds for the architect or engineer would come out of the fiscal year 2023 contingency fund.

During public comment, Bryan Matthews, executive director of Kent Forward, proposed increasing the board of commissioners from three to five elected officials.

He said the two additional commissioners would allow for more exchange of opinions and be a better representation of the population of the county. There was some discussion about what that could look like for Kent County, but no decision was made.