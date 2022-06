TWO men have been charged with murder after an explosion killed four people while they were allegedly assembling fireworks in a home's garage. Travell Eason, 16, Christopher Jones, 17, Damario Cooks, 18, and William Jones, 21 were all killed in the explosion at a house in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday around 1:20am.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO