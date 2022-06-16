2022 Father’s Day weekend: 5 fun things to do in Racine County

Father’s Day weekend is a time to celebrate all the rad dads out there. It’s a time to do something memorable with a father figure in your life, who has played an essential role in helping to raise you. This weekend you can celebrate your birth father, your foster care parent, someone who chose to adopt, a grandparent, or anyone who you feel is worth celebrating.

Here are five ways you can celebrate with things to do this Father’s Day Weekend:

1. Attend the Seltzer Stroll

If you’re over 21, take a stroll on down to the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Seltzer Stroll for Father’s Day weekend. Sample all the newest brews from White Claw, Truly, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Crook & Marker, Coors and more at 25 downtown Racine locations with the favorite guys in your life.

2nd Annual Seltzer Beer Stroll is June 18

2. Hangout at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is the place to take all the Wisconsin dads who love craft beer on Father’s Day. With a rotation of 16 Wisconsin craft beers on tap, Dad is bound to find something that his taste buds like. This local treasure is located at 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Hours for the Beer Garden are:

Thursdays: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Franksville Craft Beer Garden

3. Go Hiking

Grab that special someone in your life and go experience the outdoors. Racine county is home to beautiful parks where you can bask in the beauty of what Wisconsin offers this time of the year. Hike as little or as long as you’d like, with Pops by your side, it will be a nice time.

10 picturesque hiking spots in Racine County

4. Visit the Dog Park

Calling on all you dog dads! Take Fido, Rover, and Buddy to one of Racine County’s Dog Parks. There are seven to choose from. You can’t beat time with your furry friend. After all, they’ve made you the world’s best dog dad, so celebrate Father’s Day with your precious pup.

7 Dog Parks in Racine County

5. Hit the Links

Grab your favorite golf partner and hit the links with him this Father’s Day weekend. Enjoy time out on the course with your ole man. It’s great to golf in a group or tee off with just your father. Whatever course you decide to play on, you’ll be with Dad, so it’s a guaranteed good time.

5 fine public golf courses in Racine County

