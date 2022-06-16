ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

2022 Father’s Day weekend: 5 fun things to do in Racine County

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nrkc6_0gCqVNyX00

Father’s Day weekend is a time to celebrate all the rad dads out there. It’s a time to do something memorable with a father figure in your life, who has played an essential role in helping to raise you. This weekend you can celebrate your birth father, your foster care parent, someone who chose to adopt, a grandparent, or anyone who you feel is worth celebrating.

Here are five ways you can celebrate with things to do this Father’s Day Weekend:

1. Attend the Seltzer Stroll

If you’re over 21, take a stroll on down to the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Seltzer Stroll for Father’s Day weekend. Sample all the newest brews from White Claw, Truly, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Crook & Marker, Coors and more at 25 downtown Racine locations with the favorite guys in your life.

2nd Annual Seltzer Beer Stroll is June 18

2. Hangout at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is the place to take all the Wisconsin dads who love craft beer on Father’s Day. With a rotation of 16 Wisconsin craft beers on tap, Dad is bound to find something that his taste buds like. This local treasure is located at 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Hours for the Beer Garden are:

  • Thursdays: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Fridays: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sundays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Franksville Craft Beer Garden

3. Go Hiking

Grab that special someone in your life and go experience the outdoors. Racine county is home to beautiful parks where you can bask in the beauty of what Wisconsin offers this time of the year. Hike as little or as long as you’d like, with Pops by your side, it will be a nice time.

10 picturesque hiking spots in Racine County

4. Visit the Dog Park

Calling on all you dog dads! Take Fido, Rover, and Buddy to one of Racine County’s Dog Parks. There are seven to choose from. You can’t beat time with your furry friend. After all, they’ve made you the world’s best dog dad, so celebrate Father’s Day with your precious pup.

7 Dog Parks in Racine County

5. Hit the Links

Grab your favorite golf partner and hit the links with him this Father’s Day weekend. Enjoy time out on the course with your ole man. It’s great to golf in a group or tee off with just your father. Whatever course you decide to play on, you’ll be with Dad, so it’s a guaranteed good time.

5 fine public golf courses in Racine County

Events around the County

Submit your event

Racine County Eye now offers businesses and organizations the option to post their events for free on our community calendar using our self-serve online submission form. If you would like to promote the event on the rest of the site, here are our rates for the Wisco Spotlight and our display ads.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Juneteenth celebrations kick off Saturday across Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. — Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. In 2022 it falls on a Sunday, and the federal holiday is recognized Monday. Yet several cities across Wisconsin got an early start to the festivities. "It's really a tradition that has...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Racine County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
kenosha.com

Make Music Kenosha: Creative Space hosting all-day block party Tuesday

Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Beer Garden#Craft Beer#Localevent#Parade#White Claw#Crook Marker#Coors
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: June 17-19

1. DIY Bee House with the Milwaukee Public Library. FRIDAY FROM 3 P.M. TO 4 P.M. | WASHINGTON PARK BRANCH. Attendees can find inspiration all around at the DIY Bee House event hosted by the Milwaukee Public Library. Located in the Finney Community room at the Washington Park Branch, the event will teach teens how to build and decorate their very own bee houses with materials they have at home. The event will also have summer reading material for teens that attend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Find your favorite food truck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's food truck scene is booming! Whether you're looking for a long-time favorite or interested in finding a new hot spot, Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some food trucks in and around Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
WISN

Street vendor suffers freak accident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area street vendor suffered first- and second-degree burns at her biggest gig of the year. She shared her story exclusively with WISN 12 News in hopes of helping other small business owners stay safe during windy conditions. Vincenzia Zamora, 22, owns Kra-Z Cravings, a small business...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Got documents to shred? City offers three free sites on June 25 | Local News

The City of Kenosha is offering an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three local sites from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, June 25. Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy