ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ Beyoncé announces new ‘Renaissance’ album

By Ricky Garcia
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsfSr_0gCqVJRd00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Beyhive is buzzing because new Beyoncé music is on the way.

It’s been six years since the Houston native has released new music to fans. On Thursday, Beyoncé announced a new project on social media titled “Renaissance” due out July 29.

According to the Apple Music listing, the project will include 16 tracks. The album tease posted on social media includes “act i,” which could mean more “acts” are to come. Album box sets were also made available for pre-order, along with the chance for fans to pre-save the album before its release.

Fans were tipped off last week that the music star could be releasing new music. It’s after her social media profile pictures went blank.

Beyoncé confirmed last year that she was working on new music. “I feel a Renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. ” Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

Her last solo release was in 2016 with “Lemonade.” In 2018, she teamed up with her husband Jay-Z on a joint record titled “Everything is Love.” The music star has managed to stay in the spotlight as the new face of Tiffany & Co. and launch new drops through her fashion line, IVY PARK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Juarez Denny’s restaurant victims identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Due to the latest violent incidents in Juarez, an urgent security meeting was called to analyze the events and strengthen the police operations. Authorities maintain that this violent event is a consequence of the war between criminal groups for drug control in the area. The identities of the victims were […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police apprehend man wanted for homicide

ANTHONY, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, June 15, the Anthony Texas Police Department assigned to the Lone Star Fugitive Task force apprehended Alejandro Salas, a wanted fugitive for a homicide that occurred in Anthony, New Mexico back in March. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility and will be extradited to […]
ANTHONY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating body found in West El Paso apartment

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a body found at an apartment complex in West El Paso. KTSM photographers say there was heavy police presence off of the 100 block of Festival Drive. El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and medical examiners were on the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LCPD continue investigating Wednesday’s shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department continues investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 15 that injured a 39-year-old man. LCPD do not want to release that name of the victim who is currently in the hospital and in stable condition, but say that they have identified a person of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Homeless man drowns after Thursday’s storms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The quick moving runoff from Thursday’s storms took the life a homeless man, after water rushed through a canal and washed out his campsite in South Central El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the intersection of El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2022 Juneteenth City of El Paso Holiday services’ schedule

EL PASO, Texas — All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday. City Hall and all administrative offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, June 21. In addition, the Council will convene the regular Work Session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
KTSM

Woman arrested after pointing gun at Sheriff’s Detention Officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies arrest a woman after she points a gun a detention officer. According to EPCSO officials, on the night of June 13, shortly before 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Sheriff’s Office Academy gym in Far East El Paso where a female sitting […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
KTSM

Unidentified man struck, killed on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian who was trying to cross I-10 for unknown reasons, was struck and killed by a truck Wednesday night. El Paso Police Department officials say the incident happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. on I-10 East, near Giles Road, when a 2007 pickup truck driven by 55-year-old Jose Luis Vazquez […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#State Media#Tiffany Co#El
KTSM

Deadly crash shuts down I-10 West at Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police now say the crash that has shut down a stretch of I-10 headed westbound at Sunland Park Drive has turned deadly. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at I-10 West and Resler Drive. Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene as they work to determine what […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD takes awards in production and communications

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) took home 17 awards it says for various degrees of excellence in graphic design, videos, writing, publications, and marketing/ recruitment from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). According to the district they’re the top earners of such awards throughout El Paso. The awards […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Annunciation House to close down Casa de Refugiado shelter

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with Annunciation House have announced the date for when they will be closing their Casa de Refugiado shelter. Executive director Ruben Garcia announced that July 31st is when the shelter will be closing, citing multiple reasons as how and why they came to this decision. Garcia explained that this […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTSM

Otero County Commissioners vote against certifying primary results

OTERO COUNTY, NM (KTSM) – Otero County’s primary election results have not yet been certified and the deadline is on Friday. This as the three commissioners voted against approving the results on Monday. The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has now sent a letter to the Attorney General of New Mexico calling […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy