Austin, TX

Second at-bat Ardoin, UT take another run at CWS title

By Rodrick Anderson
Lake Charles American Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, Silas Ardoin and the Texas Longhorns felt the agony of falling a game short of the College World Series finals. This time he has plans to go out on top. “That loss was one of the toughest losses in my career being so close to playing for what we...

