Brandon Caesar added two offers over the weekend, one from Power Five program Rutgers. A class of 2025 recruit, Caesar was offered after participating in the Kent State Mega Camp. He is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. Caesar plays for Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH). The Tigers went 9-3 last season. The rising sophomore is emerging as one of the top recruits in the nation for his class. Already, he holds offers from Kentucky, Penn State and Pittsburgh. He attended the Kent State Mega Camp over the weekend where he was offered by the host school as well as by Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights coaching staff...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO