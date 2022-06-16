ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania bill would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new bill is being proposed in Pennsylvania’s legislature that would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers.

State Senator Doug Mastriano (PA-33) announced plans to introduce “Tyler’s Law” to target drug dealers who peddle fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic like morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. Fentanyl can be cut, colored, scored, and pressed to be sold as a counterfeit for other drugs. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

Under Tyler’s Law, an individual who sells or engages in a monetary transaction to distribute fentanyl resulting in a death would face a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence upon conviction. This mandatory minimum penalty would not apply to drug users who share drugs with friends or family members or those who seek medical help for individuals who overdose.

Mastriano, who is running for Governor , says the bill is named after a Franklin County 18-year-old who passed away after overdosing on what he thought was Percocet but turned out to be pills laced with fentanyl.

Bill that would limit inmates’ records access passes PA House

“I’m introducing Tyler’s Law to honor the legacy of Tyler Shanafelter, his family, and the other families in Pennsylvania who have lost loved ones to this horrible overdose epidemic. We must send a message to drug dealers that if you kill Pennsylvanians through the sale of fentanyl, you will be spending most of the rest of your life in prison.”

Pa. COVID-19 vaccine providers prepared to vaccinate children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the approval of two vaccines by the CDC, the Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to be providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months and older as early as June 21. The federal agencies have approved the use of a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
