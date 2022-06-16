Generation Two to merge with Strong Museum of Play

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No matter how old you are, playing is important. But especially for youngsters, engaging in play brings both physical and mental benefits.

Generation Two (G2), a local not-for-profit, will be merging with the Strong National Museum of Play to help strengthen both organizations, and keep kids horsing around.

G2 is an organization of trained volunteers and support staff that foster social and emotional growth in children by bringing child-directed play areas into classrooms.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they served 24 classrooms for kindergarten through second grade in Greece, East Rochester, and Rochester schools.

“G2 has long been a local leader in the field of play experiences and in helping children grow socially and emotionally through the power of play,” Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong, said. “Their mission aligns perfectly with The Strong’s, and through this merger, the museum will be able to deliver more crucial play content directly into schools across the region and positively impact children in the classroom.”

The Strong will take on G2’s current staff as employees, and they will continue to oversee trained volunteers who deliver play experiences.

These experiences are comprised of 30 minute, one-on-one, child-directed play time designed to help the child’s academic learning, emotional strength, social awareness, self-management skills, and motivation to learn and explore.

The merger has been approved by both The Strong’s board of trustees and G2’s board of directors, and is pending approval from New York State. Until then, the two groups will operate under a shared service agreement.

The Strong is the only collections-based museum in the world dedicated to the history and exploration of play.

Some notable collections include the World Video Game Hall of Fame, National Toy Hall of Fame, International Center for Electronic Games, and the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.